Atlético CEO says power struggle over calendar hurts clubs

Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe power struggle among soccer institutions over the international calendar is hurting clubs and could lead them to seek alternatives similar to the Super League, Atlético Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín said Wednesday. Gil Marín reiterated that Atlético is now against the Super League as it was proposed earlier...

