CHIPPEWA COUNTY — The new public health medical director, Dr. Catherine Wilkerson, M.D., MPH, started at the Chippewa County Health Department on Aug. 16. “We are very excited to have Dr. Wilkerson join our team," said Lana Steinhaus, deputy health official at the Chippewa County Health Department. "She comes to us with a strong public health medical background and has worked in various clinical settings which will enhance her role as the new medical director for Chippewa County Health Department. As we have seen, the past 20 months have been a difficult time for everyone and with Dr. Wilkerson’s experience and passion for public health, our community will benefit greatly.”

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO