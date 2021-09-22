CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Family Behind Maker's Mark Has Opened Their House for Overnight Stays

By Mike Pomranz
Food & Wine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor an added donation, Maker Mark’s Chairman Emeritus Bill Samuels Jr. will even hang out drinking bourbon with you. Whiskey lovers have plenty of places to vacation. We've covered whiskey-themed hotels in London, New York, and Los Angeles, and you can find whiskey trails in places like Kentucky and Tennessee. Of course, if you head to Scotland, nearly everything seems soaked in Scotch. But if you're specifically a fan of Maker's Mark bourbon, here's a new destination to add to your travels: You can now stay at the original home of Bill Samuels Sr., the founder of Maker's Mark, and enjoy an entire Maker's Mark experience while you're there.

