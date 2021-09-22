The Family Behind Maker's Mark Has Opened Their House for Overnight Stays

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The weather is perfect for an early fall trip, and let’s not forget about the upcoming holidays. Many Americans plan to travel over the next few months, but COVID remains in the back of many people’s minds. The Rinks are on a weekend getaway from Philadelphia. “We just booked the room and came down and just walking around, getting out exercise in,” said Pauline Rinks. A new AAA survey shows that 55% of American adults are planning a vacation of at least one overnight stay before the end of next year. That same survey shows one-third of them are more...

TRAVEL ・ 16 HOURS AGO