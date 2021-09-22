CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Revelation Online is headed for Demonic War in October

By Christina Gonzalez Posted: Category: News
mmorpg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober is already regarded as the spooky month by those feeling festive, but Revelation Online will be upping its stakes with a Demonic War update in October, which adds a new raid, new bosses, a capture the flag mode, and more. The City of the Demon Gods is seeing its...

www.mmorpg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Neowin

GeForce Now leak lists God of War, Demon's Souls, and much more for PC

Nvidia's GeForce Now PC game streaming service may have spilled details on a wide range of upcoming games, including unannounced titles from various publishers and, most importantly for PC players, upcoming ports of PlayStation Studios titles. The details come from a GeForce Now user's blog (Ighor July) who had gone...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Betrayal at Krondor

Page popped up on Steam last week already following it there .. I still have my Betrayal at Krondor box/manual/jewelcase.. You may also have interest in Archaelund... https://store.steampowered.com/app/1281290/The_Fellowship_Saga/. you can play it on Steam btw .. https://store.steampowered.com/app/559640/Betrayal_Collection/. Krondor... that takes me back years. I had a brief chat with Raymond...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revelation Online#Demonic War#The Elemental Guild Raid#Warden#Red Warden#Skyfire#Ancient Forest Guardian#Pvp
mmorpg.com

Fallout 76 Planned Updates Confirmed, Including Halloween in October

Fallout 76's big recent Worlds update has been out for a little while now, and the team has been observing just how things have gone while the dust is settling. They promised that Worlds would be an ongoing process, shaped by feedback, and in order to get things going, they've released a new video all about the Worlds update.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

A God of War veteran is now head of Middle-Earth… studio

Monolith Productions – the beloved studio behind the Middle-Earth games, F.E.A.R. and Condemned, to name a few – has got a new lord and master. David Hewitt, a veteran of God of War studio Sony Santa Monica, has been named as studio head by Warner Bros. As revealed by GamesIndustry,...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Shroud of the Avatar Build 1448 Brings Long-Awaited Movement Fixes

If you’ve been waiting for Shroud of the Avatar to issue fixes when you’re traveling around the world, patch 1448 should have you covered. This build provides some fixes for loot imbalance in addition to several fixes for movement and terrain. For example, your feet won’t slide all over the place on the overworld. Additionally, if you’ve witnessed NPCs just sink into the ground, this patch should remedy that. Slanted objects from other players won’t bounce around the world anymore, and you’ll be able to see the terrain on Shaminian Hills once more.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
mmorpg.com

Legends of New World Covers Lore and Encouraging Your Own Destiny in Aeternum

New World is coming in just a few days, and the latest video in the Legends of New World series from Amazon is a trailer that encourages everyone to "carve a new destiny". The Chapter 3 video is the latest in a series, and it fits with the premise of wanting adventurers to come to Aeternum, a world that has been shaped by history, peoples, cultures, and the possibilities of new potential. Aeternum has been at war, but there's both hope and danger. Adventurers and explorers can perhaps change the future of the world, and that sense of exploration, discovery, and hope are definitely in the recent promotional materials for New World. These videos help give a peek and set up some lore of what to expect as well as what opportunities await you in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected Interview: Preserving The Game

With Diablo II: Resurrected launching this week on September 23rd, I had the opportunity to participate in a group interview with Michael Bukowski, Project Lead, and Robert Gallerani, Studio Design Director. We covered a lot of ground, stretching from the team's mindset going into updating Diablo II through to any plans for D2R in the future. There might be no bombshells about development, but it was a good conversation that had some surprising turns to it.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Diablo II: Resurrected is Here for Nostalgia and New Audiences

Diablo II: Resurrected, Blizzard's reimagining of the classic is now live. The release brings a whole new, remastered edition of the game and its Lord of Destruction expansion, into the modern visual and audio realms. In bringing Diablo II: Resurrected to life, the team wanted to bring the classic game...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Bless Unleashed PC Review

It’s been a while since I talked to you about the NeoWiz and Round8 Studio controversial free-to-play MMO Bless Unleashed on PC. Your feelings towards the game initially were quite surprising as some of you half-heartedly supported this variant of the game. When I wrote that review in-progress I had some goals I wanted to attain for this final review. Unfortunately, I fell short and couldn’t completely fulfill them, but I did garner enough playtime to foster a stance about the game. Read on to see my final, and parting thoughts.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Yoko Taro's Card RPG Voice of Cards Heads to Switch this October

During today's Nintendo Direct presentation, we got our first proper look at Yoko Taro's upcoming card-based RPG, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, which we also learned is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 28. The game is a turn-based RPG where everything, from characters to shops, towns and...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Video #111 Showcases the Elephant-Headed Hindu God Ganesha

The official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 111th Daily Demon video for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights Ganesha, a well-known god in Hinduism who iconically has the head of an elephant. He presides over the arts and sciences and is referred to as the Lord of Beginnings while controlling the placements of life’s obstacles.
ENTERTAINMENT
gamesindustry.biz

Meet Sweet Justice: the external sound team bringing audio excellence to Fortnite, Halo, Star Wars and Demon's Souls

You may not know of Sweet Justice, but you will have almost certainly heard of their work in games. This international sound design company has built a reputation for delivering audio excellence, as featured in some of the most highly regarded games on the planet, from Fortnite to Demon Souls, Cuphead to Half-Life: Alyx and Halo to The Ascent, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Neverwinter Echoes of Prophecy Events Start in October

Echoes of Prophecy is coming to Neverwinter on October 1st on all platforms. What is causing parts of the Weave to start untangling? Elminster has called for adventurers to help understand what's going on, and if you answer that call, it's up to you to investigate and find out when the event begins on October 1st.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Is Heading To Switch In October

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut has been eagerly awaited on Switch since it was initially confirmed, and an age rating listing in late August indicated that it wasn't far away. Pleasingly, the most recent Nintendo Direct confirmed that the game is out soon on 12th October, with a physical retail version due in early 2022.
RETAIL
mmorpg.com

First Guild Wars 2 WvW Beta Scrapped After a Brief, But Rough Start

The Guild Wars 2 WvW restructuring beta has come to a very quick end due to reported issues with players unable to get in and being redirected to entirely wrong matchups. The beta began today at the end of a week that featured other updates and betas, and since it's a significant move with regards to the future of WvW, it was intended to last for a little while to produce initial feedback that would determine the next moves.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy