CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House Passes Bill Increasing Funding And Suspending Debt Limit

By Associated Press, Lauren Stephenson
newsy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House voted to keep the government funded, suspend the federal debt limit and provide disaster and refugee aid, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Republicans who oppose the package despite the risk of triggering a fiscal crisis. The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops on Sept. 30,...

www.newsy.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsy.com

Top Democrats Announce "Framework" To Fund $3.5T Infrastructure Bill

The White House and congressional Democrats have agreed to a “framework" to pay for their huge, emerging social and environment bill, top Democrats said Thursday, but they offered no details and the significance was unclear. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Biden administration to send out shutdown guidance TODAY as Democrats scramble to pass stop gap spending measure and raise the debt ceiling as government funding runs out in one week

President Joe Biden's Office of Management and Budget is due to release shutdown guidance Thursday - a week before the government shuts down if Congress doesn't pass a funding bill. OMB's spokesperson Abdullah Hasan told Punchbowl News that 'prudent management requires that the government plan for the possibility of a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Pelosi chides Republicans for not voting on the debt limit: ‘Why should Democrats always come to the rescue?’

House SpeakerNancy Pelosi chided Republicans for not voting to raise the debt limit on Thursday, asking why Democrats always need to be more responsible.The House Speaker hosted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during her weekly press conference. On Tuesday, the House voted to extend the debt limit until December 2022 and keep the government open until 3 December of this year.“They voted to shut down government and not honour the full faith and credit of the United States of America,” Ms Pelosi said, noting that the bill included disaster relief for those affected by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Federal Debt#Democratic#Gop#The White House
nny360.com

House passes bill to raise debt limit, fund government against Stefanik, Republican opposition

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik joined with the rest of the House Republican caucus to vote against raising the national debt ceiling. The measure, brought before the House late Tuesday night, passed with exclusively Democratic support, and will fund the federal government through Dec. 3 while also suspending the national borrowing limit until next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Brainerd Dispatch

Democrats' bill to raise U.S. debt limit clears first House hurdle

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A Democrat-backed bill to fund the U.S. federal government through Dec. 3 and suspend its borrowing limit until the end of 2022 cleared a House of Representatives procedural vote on Tuesday, advancing to a final debate and vote. Even if the measure passes the Democratic-controlled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy