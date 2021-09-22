Why Frank Miller Changed His Mind About Zack Snyder's DC Movies
Zack Snyder's first comic book movie was "300," an adaptation of the Dark Horse series of the same name, written and illustrated by Frank Miller. "300" came out 15 years ago, before Snyder ever tackled DC Comics properties such as "Watchmen," "Man of Steel," and "Justice League." Snyder hasn't been shy about his love for Miller's comics, but until now, we haven't heard much of what Miller had to say about Snyder's movies.www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 0