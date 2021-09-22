Why Frank Miller Changed His Mind About Zack Snyder's DC Movies

Marvel's Black Widow just dropped on Blu-ray, so it's little surprise that the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in two years is topping the Blu-ray charts. People who still want to be sure they own a copy of their favorite films need to keep that collection intact. Widow dethroned the number one movie from the previous week, Zack Snyder's Justice League, though that film is still holding steady at number two, showing just how big the Snyder Cut fandom really is. But there is one surprise on the current charts, which shows that another film still has a pretty impressive fanbase, even more than 25 years later, The Shawshank Redemption.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO