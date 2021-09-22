CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiny Nick’s Gambling Picks: 9/22

By Nick Hamaty
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB (0.5 Unit) 2-Team Moneyline Parlay (+125) New York Mets @ Boston Red Sox (-180): 6:10 PM CT on ESPN. I’m shocked the moneyline for a game like this is so low considering the trajectory of these teams. The New York Mets seem to be in a full collapse down the stretch, with just 5 wins in their past 16 games and playoff hopes gone. Sending Taijuan Walker back to the mound is not likely to help matters, as he’s posted a 7.63 ERA this month and the team has lost 9 of his past 10 starts.

