The Atlanta Braves have made a team for themselves building out of young up-the-middle players with tremendous talent. Their most recent add to that list is shortstop Vaughn Grissom, a 20-year old who could be a star for years to come. Grissom doesn’t come as a player who immediately received hype and is still working to earn that from the national media, but those around the Braves system have seen a special hitting talent go to work for a couple of years now. Looking at Vaughn Grissom’s draft slot may leave you less than impressed, but there is far more behind that 11th round pick than talent. Grissom slid to day three of the 2019 MLB draft as a priority late round pick and the Braves were ecstatic to scoop him off the board with their first pick of day three and hand him an overslot deal befitting of a fifth round pick. Grissom immediately outplayed expectations in his debut season by producing pure hitting numbers above where many thought he was and vaulted himself into recognition among the Talking Chop crew.

