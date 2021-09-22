CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Mafia Is Pivoting to Cybercrime

 5 days ago
Police in Europe announced Monday that they had arrested more than 100 people connected with Mafia organizations that were employing hackers to support traditional crimes such as extortion and drug trafficking. The crackdown was led by Spain's Policía Nacional in collaboration with Italy's Polizia di Stato and Europol. The authorities...

Fudzilla

Italian Mafia is sleeping with the phishers

The Italian Mafia has become a big fan of phishing according to a new Europol report. Spanish National Police, with support from the Italian National Police, Europol and Eurojust have dismantled an organised crime group linked to the Italian Mafia that was involved in online fraud, money laundering, drug trafficking and property crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Silicon Republic

Spanish and Italian police arrest 106 in anti-cybercrime operation

Authorities say they have dismantled a cybercrime group involved in phishing and money laundering, and connected to the Italian mafia. Police in Spain and Italy have arrested 106 people they say are part of “an organised crime group linked to the Italian mafia” which coordinated large-scale cybercrime operations. The operation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
sandiegouniontribune.com

Germany concerned by talk of Russian mercenary ops in Mali

BERLIN — The German government expressed concern Wednesday at reports on the possible deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali. Germany has several hundred soldiers taking part in United Nations stabilization and European Union training missions in the West African country. “We find the possibility of such a cooperation (between Mali...
POLITICS
BBC

Hushpuppi: Social media influencer who funded his luxurious lifestyle by cybercrime

Ramon Abbas - better known as Hushpuppi to his millions of followers - has pleaded guilty to money laundering in a US court. The Nigerian social media influencer was famous for his extravagant lifestyle, showing off his designer clothing, luxury holidays, and expensive cars to 2.5million Instagram followers and 1.3 million Snapchat subscribers.
CELEBRITIES
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
World
Vice

The Fight Against Mining in Jamaica’s Rainforest

Decades of bauxite mining have taken a toll on Jamaica’s land, and with the primary reserves depleted, the government wants to move mining operations for the major export ore into one of the most ecologically sensitive parts of the island: Cockpit Country. To the residents of that area, this means...
METAL MINING
AFP

Chad FM warns against Russian interference

Chad's foreign minister warned against outside interference on Thursday, referencing Russian paramilitaries operating in neighboring countries. Cherif Mahamat Zene said "external interference, wherever it comes from, poses a very serious problem for the stability and security of my country," when asked about Russia's Wagner Group. He told AFP and Africa Confidential on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York that every measure would be taken "to ensure" Chad is protected. "There are Russian mercenaries present in Libya, who are also present in the Central African Republic," he said.
WORLD
AFP

Russia's Communists lead protest over 'colossal' vote fraud

Russia's Communist Party on Saturday led a thousand-strong protest in central Moscow over what they called "colossal" fraud in parliamentary polls as police detained a number of activists. It was the first sizable Moscow protest since this month's controversial polls, and police did not break up the unsanctioned rally but played loud music in an effort to drown out the protesters. Before and during the protest, authorities detained a number of activists including Sergei Udaltsov, head of a radical socialist group, Left Front, according to OVD-Info, which tracks detentions at opposition rallies. In his residence outside Moscow, President Vladimir Putin hailed the ruling party's "convincing victory" and said Russian democracy was growing stronger as he hosted the heads of five parties which won parliamentary seats including Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Protesters in Moscow allege online election tampering

About 400 demonstrators gathered in central Moscow to protest alleged tampering in the national parliament election in which the dominant pro-Kremlin party retained a constitutional majority. The Saturday demonstration at Pushkin Square was organized by the Communist Party which increased its share of seats in the State Duma in the election but is contesting the results from online balloting that accounted for some 2 million votes in Moscow. No arrests were made at the protest, but the Communists said about 60 of their activists had been detained ahead of the demonstration. Many were released after being held for a few hours.Official results gave the United Russia party, which is loyal to President Vladimir Putin 324 seats in the 450-member Duma more than the two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution. The Communists are the second-largest faction with 57 seats, up from their previous 42; three other parties also won seats.
PROTESTS
Vice

Vice

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

