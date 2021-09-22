“Stunned, Numb, Frozen”

Amy Hagstrom Miller runs two organizations that offer holistic abortion care services and are committed to fostering open and honest conversations to lift the stigma that surrounds abortion in this country—she is the founder, president, and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health LLC, and founder and president of Whole Woman’s Health Alliance. Whole Woman’s Health was first established in Austin, Texas, in 2003, and it now has nine clinics in five states—Texas, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, and Indiana—offering reproductive health care to more than 30,000 people a year. Miller has also litigated a case that went all the way to the Supreme Court in 2016, reaffirming a woman’s right to choose to terminate a pregnancy in Texas. Her clinics in Texas were providing abortion care until the minute Texas’ six-week ban went into effect at midnight on Sept. 1, but once SB 8 took effect, they had to stop providing services for anyone beyond six weeks of pregnancy. I wanted to check in with her to learn what was happening in Texas in the three intervening weeks. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.