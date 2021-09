Ian Poulter admits it will take “extra special” golf to retain the Ryder Cup in front of a hostile crowd and will make no apologies if that gives him cause for more chest-beating celebrations.The United States are odds-on favourites to make it seven wins in the last eight contests for the home side, with all 12 of their players ranked inside the world’s top 21.But Europe’s dozen are well accustomed to overcoming the odds and Poulter will draw on his experience of inspiring their last win on US soil at Medinah in 2012 as Padraig Harrington’s side bid to retain...

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO