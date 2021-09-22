CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary Fukunaga Wanted His Version Of It To Be Like The Shining

By Chris Evangelista
/Film
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2017 adaptation of "It" was a huge hit, and fans of Stephen King (like me!) found a lot to love about the flick. But I'll always wonder what the Cary Fukunaga-directed version of the film might've looked like. Fukunaga spent years developing the adaptation but left due to creative differences. After he departed, Andy Muschietti took over as director, and Muschietti's film turned out well in the end. Still – Fukunaga's version was bound to be something different, and the filmmaker, who is currently out there promoting his Bond movie "No Time To Die," recently offered some insight into what he would've done had he helmed the pic.

