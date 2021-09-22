CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood Dale, IL

Packaging equipment maker nVenia moves into Wood Dale facility

By Ben Miller
Packaging manufacturer nVenia said its new facility in Wood Dale is now up and running. The company, which makes packaging systems and packaging equipment, said the 256,000-square-foot, $15 million office and manufacturing facility at 750 North Wood Dale Road is currently fully operational. The company will hold a grand opening celebration for the new facility on Oct. 1, with local and state officials from the city of Wood Dale, and the DuPage County Economic Development Committee attending. The company said its existing manufacturing sites will transition to this one facility throughout the year.

Chicago Business Journal

Automation startup relocates from SF to Chicago and raises $5M

A software firm that helps companies automate business processes like payroll and data entry has relocated to Chicago from San Francisco and raised $5 million in new funding. Thoughtful Automation announced the fundraise Thursday, which was led by Columbus-based Drive Capital. The startup, founded in 2020, relocated from San Francisco this month and has set up shop in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Business Journal

Alcohol ordering startup Provi valued at $750M after new funding

A Chicago startup that helps restaurants and bars order alcohol more efficiently is now valued at $750 million after raising $100 million in funding this year. Provi announced Tuesday that it raised two rounds of funding in 2021: a $25 million Series B it raised six months ago and a more recent $75 million Series C. The latest round was led by D1 Capital Partners, along with Bessemer Venture Partners, Nosara Capital, CPMG, Hyde Park Angels and former Instacart President Nilam Ganenthiran. This round of funding gave the startup a $750 million valuation, which is more than three-times higher than its Series B round, the company said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Business Journal

Skyworks Aeronautics gets $77 million electric helicopter order from Brazilian company

An aviation company specializing in building gyroplanes said it's received an order for 50 electric helicopters from a Brazilian company. Chicago-based Skyworks Aeronautics said Europcar Brazil plans to purchase 50 of its eGyro electrically powered vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in Brazil, the world’s fourth-largest market for civil helicopters after the U.S., Russia and Canada. Europcar is the world’s third largest rental car company.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Business Journal

Chicago Business Journal

The Chicago Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

