iOS 15 Feature Will Allow Users to Add COVID-19 Vaccine Cards to Their Apple Wallet

By Harrison Abbott
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thanks to a new update for iOS 15, iPhone users will soon be able to store an electronic version of their COVID-19 vaccination card in their Apple Wallet. iOS 15 launched earlier this week and introduced several new features, such as an improved Apple Maps, a "Shared with You" section that helps you keep track of files that have been sent over messages, and various enhancements for the FaceTime app. In addition to all of this, the Apple Wallet was also significantly expanded.

Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

