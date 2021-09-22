iOS 15 Feature Will Allow Users to Add COVID-19 Vaccine Cards to Their Apple Wallet
Thanks to a new update for iOS 15, iPhone users will soon be able to store an electronic version of their COVID-19 vaccination card in their Apple Wallet. iOS 15 launched earlier this week and introduced several new features, such as an improved Apple Maps, a "Shared with You" section that helps you keep track of files that have been sent over messages, and various enhancements for the FaceTime app. In addition to all of this, the Apple Wallet was also significantly expanded.www.newsweek.com
