Lauren Cho Update as Investigators Join Search to Find Missing Woman

By Jack Dutton
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cho, a music teacher from New Jersey, was last seen leaving her residence in the California desert of Yucca Valley at around 3 p.m.

The Independent

Former California detective found dead in her own freezer

The body of a retired Los Angeles detective was discovered inside the freezer at her home in California.Police made the grim discovery after being asked to carry out a welfare check on Miriam Travis, 87, after an out-of-state family member became concerned she had not heard from her in two months.Authorities in Riverside, California, say they were met at the house by her daughter who lives at the property and they “started noticing inconsistent statements with her story as to mom’s whereabouts,” Officer Javier Cabrera told NBC News.“There were just a lot of flags,” added Officer Cabrera.“Officers were able...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Commonwealth Journal

Burnside Police searching for missing woman

Burnside Police are seeking the public's assistance in finding a woman reported missing on Sunday afternoon. According to the department's release on Monday afternoon, Bonnie Wilson was last seen at the Burnside BP station around 12 noon last Thursday, September 9. The 40-year-old was reported missing at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday.
BURNSIDE, KY
The Independent

Gabby Petito: FBI and Park Rangers search campsite believed used by missing YouTuber

A team of FBI agents and park rangers have carried out a major search of a wild campsite believed to have been used by missing YouYuber Gabby Petito.Several dozen officers from the FBI, the US Forest Service, Teton County Sheriff’s office and others, spent hours searching for clues at the site at Spread Creek Road, about 20 months of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.Rangers from the National Park Service blocked the public and the media from entering the site, campers who had been using it were told to be gone by the time the search started on Saturday.“The #FBIDenver Field Office...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho State Journal

National organization joins search for missing Pocatello girl

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing from Pocatello on Aug. 5. Kari Lee Eddington has black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She is Native American and Hispanic. When she went missing, she was wearing a black and white crop top with black sweatpants.
POCATELLO, ID
NBCMontana

Authorities search for missing woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — Authorities are searching for Gabby Petito, 22, who was last seen in Grand Teton, Wyoming, heading to Yellowstone National Park. The following was sent out by Suffolk County Police Department:. Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating the disappearance of a Blue Point woman who went...
MISSOULA, MT
CBS LA

Search Continues For Lauren Cho Of New Jersey, Last Seen On June 28 In Remote Area Of Yucca Valley

YUCCA VALLEY (CBSLA) — The search is ramping up for a New Jersey woman who has been missing in Yucca Valley since the end of June. Lauren Cho, 30, was last seen on June 28, walking away from the home where she had been staying at in the 8600 block of Benmar Trail. (credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department) On Tuesday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials announced that its Specialized Investigations Division would be assisting Morongo Basin Station deputies in the search for Cho. The search effort had previously included fixed-wing aircraft scouring nearby remote mountain terrain on July 24, and seven canines...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
The Independent

Family of missing geologist suspect foul play after their own private investigator joins case

The family of a young geologist missing in Arizona since June after leaving a work site have hired their own private investigator and believe his car - recovered in July with his phone, wallet and keys intact - was dumped in an effort to stage the scene.South Carolina native Daniel Robinson, 24, graduated from the College of Charleston two years ago with a major in archaeology and moved to Arizona after landing a job with Matrix New World Engineering. He was with a coworker at a well site near Buckeye, Arizona on 23 June and heading to what the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Police: Search underway for missing woman out of Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officers need your help finding a missing woman, according to the Greenville Police Department. Thomasina Harris, 37, hasn’t been heard from in several months, according to her family and the department. The last place she was known to be at was in the Academy Street/Easley...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Independent

Pleas for missing Lauren Cho to get Gabby Petito coverage after she vanishes in California desert

The family of missing Lauren Cho have pleaded for the same level of media coverage as Gabby Petito received after she vanished from California’s high desert.Ms Cho, 30, was reported missing in late June after she disappeared in California’s Yucca Valley.She was last seen at around 3pm on 28 June in the area near Hoopa Road and Ben Mar Trail between Morongo Valley and Yucca valley.Authorities say that her friend, Cody Orell, called sheriffs at 5.13pm and told them that she had seemed upset and walked away on foot while he was inside his tour bus.Ms Cho, who is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito: How TikTok provided key clues to investigators

The case of missing “van life” blogger Gabby Petito has whipped up an unprecedented frenzy of online sleuthing, with social media platform TikTok arguably leading the charge.Many TikTokers have been actively trying to solve the case of the 22-year-old, who went missing in late August while on a road-trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The last confirmed sighting of Ms Petitot was in a video call with her mother on 25 August.The FBI announced on Sunday that a body matching the description of Ms Petito had been discovered in the Grand Teton National Park area. And on Monday afternoon,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
