Laredo, TX

Gerardo A. Vasquez Sr.

Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerardo “Tello Chico” “Jerry” Alfredo Vasquez Sr., 66, entered into eternal heavenly rest on Saturday September 4, 2021. Gerardo "Tello Chico" “Jerry” worked for 33 years at Webb County Road & Bridge and retired in 2017. He loved working as an automotive mechanic and enjoyed customizing his car collection. He is preceded in death by his father, Luz “ Tello Grande” Alfredo Vasquez. Gerardo "Tello Chico" "Jerry" is survived by his wife Laura Vasquez, his mother Eva L. Vasquez, his children Yvette (John) Espinoza, Lily (Jared) Saenz, Gerardo "Tellito" “Jerry” Alfredo (Johanna) Vasquez Jr., Brenda Vasquez, Armando (Valeria) Saucedo Jr. and Diana Laura Saucedo. His siblings, Diana (Manuel) Tamez, Jose Antonio Vasquez, Laura (Albert) Melendez and Olga (Gabriel) Villanueva and his grandchildren, Trystan Saenz, Cassandra Vasquez, Jake Espinoza, Jeff Espinoza, Giovanni “Gio” Vasquez, Giancarlo “Augie” Vasquez, Georgette “Ari” Vasquez, as well as numerous other family and friends who will greatly miss him. A private service for immediate family was held on Thursday September 16, 2021 at 2:30pm at Fred Dickey Funeral and Cremation Services. All are welcome to join us on Saturday September 25, 2021 for a special mass to be held in his loving memory at Christ The King Catholic Church.

