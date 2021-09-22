CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zuckerberg’s response to bombshell Facebook report focuses on whether his surfboard is electric

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s response to a bombshell New York Times report focused on his rebuttal of a line in the story stating that his surfboard was electric.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Facebook manipulated the newsfeeds of users to show positive stories about the company. But in his response to the article, Mr Zuckerberg went to great lengths to clarify that a surfboard he was seen using in a 4 July video was not, in fact, electric, but that he was instead simply pumping it with his legs to propel himself across the water.

“Look, it’s one thing for the media to say false things about my work, but it’s crossing the line to say I’m riding an electric surfboard when that video clearly shows a hydrofoil that I’m pumping with my own legs,” Mr Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Some hydrofoil surfboards do have electric motors, but manual ones are powered by the leg movements of the surfer. Lift Foils is a company that manufactures electric hydrofoil surfboards. They told Insider in 2020 that Mr Zuckerberg owned one of its electric surfboards priced at $12,000 after he was photographed using one in Hawaii .

Mr Zuckerberg didn’t say what in the report by The New York Times was “false”, but Facebook spokesperson Joe Osborne blasted the story on Twitter. “There is zero change in the News Feed ranking,” he said in a statement, according to Insider. “This is a test for an informational unit clearly marked as coming from Facebook. It’s not the first of its kind, and is similar to corporate responsibility initiatives people see in other technology and consumer products.”

According to The New York Times , Facebook’s newsfeed initiative was called Project Amplify and was initially pitched at a January meeting. The paper cited a source present at that meeting and a total of six current and former company staffers in the story.

But Mr Osborne said on Twitter that the meeting never took place. The New York Times cited three sources as saying that Mr Zuckerberg approved Project Amplify, and reported that two sources said the project was tested in three cities in the US in August after the CEO’s green light.

The paper also reported that the company’s communications team put forward a less apologetic media strategy, outlined in a document. The Wall Street Journal had previously cited internal Facebook documents in their reporting of issues at the social media giant such as the spread of misinformation and the mental health impacts of Instagram on teenage girls.

Nick Clegg , Facebook’s Vice President of Global Affairs and former Deputy Prime Minister of the UK, said in an 18 September statement that The Wall Street Journal’ s reporting “contained deliberate mischaracterisations of what we are trying to do, and conferred egregiously false motives to Facebook’s leadership and employees”.

Related
The Guardian

Has Mark Zuckerberg’s total control of Facebook turned into a liability?

For devotees of C-Span, the public-service media network that covers the US Congress, Tuesday was an interesting day. The Senate judiciary subcommittee on competition policy, antitrust and consumer rights held a hearing on the social media companies, which for most purposes meant Google and Facebook. It was intriguing in several ways. For one thing, the senators were exercised, sceptical and sometimes angered by the evasive cant served up by the corporate executives whom they had summoned. More importantly, the perceptible anger was bipartisan (a rare thing in the current Congress). And lastly, some of the most aggressive questioning of the hapless Facebook representative came from Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, who is believed to be PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel’s preferred candidate for president in 2024. And Thiel is a member of Facebook’s board of directors!
INTERNET
protocol.com

The new new Mark Zuckerberg

Good morning! This Monday, Zuck has a new attitude, Meng Wanzhou was released from being detained after three years, and Elon Musk thinks the chip shortage is a "short-term" problem. Also, check out our latest manual, which has stories, interviews and ideas all on a single topic: How to build...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

‘They could certainly do more’: Jen Psaki appears to suggest Facebook and Instagram could be censored after bombshell report that exposed toxic effect of apps on young girls

Press Secretary Jenn Psaki slammed Facebook and Instagram and accused them of not doing anything to stop misinformation and affecting young girls' mental health in an interview Friday. Psaki appeared on MSNBC's Morning Joe to talk about the many issues the Biden administration is facing, but co-host Mika Brzezinski took...
INTERNET
inputmag.com

Facebook concedes iOS privacy changes are hurting its ad business

In an uncharacteristic bout of frankness, Facebook has conceded that the privacy measures introduced in iOS 14 (and expanded in iOS 15) are impacting its ability to provide advertisers with detailed information about the performance of their campaigns. The social media giant fought intensely against Apple’s plan to introduce App Tracking Transparency (ATT), which by default prohibits apps from sharing information with outside websites.
INTERNET
morningbrew.com

After Apple’s iOS update, marketers are “blind” to Facebook’s metrics

On Wednesday, some news broke that dropped Facebook’s stock roughly 4%. No, it wasn’t another bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal. Nope, it wasn’t because senators grilled the company’s VP of public policy and privacy this week. It stemmed in part from a blog about its advertising platform, published...
INTERNET
New York Post

Psaki calls for censorship of Instagram, Facebook: ‘Too much power’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to call for censorship of social media Friday while discussing a recent report that highlighted the negative effects Instagram and Facebook can have on young teens. During an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Psaki was asked if there is any plan in the...
INTERNET
CNBC

Op-ed: Apple’s power move to kneecap Facebook advertising is working

Apple made changes in iOS 14.5 that are creating issues for advertisers who rely on Facebook to sustain their businesses. Facebook expects people to spend less money as a result and some marketers to seek alternatives. Apple competes with Facebook’s messaging apps, and it’s working hard to build a robust...
INTERNET
Interesting Engineering

Lawsuit Alleges Facebook Paid $4.9 Billion to Protect Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook is in dire straits these days. The Federal Trade Commission thinks the company is too big, monopolistic, cares little for individual privacy, and must be split into Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Adding to their woes is a lawsuit from its own shareholders that alleges that the company paid excessive fines to shield the founder CEO from deposition, Politico reported.
INTERNET
bloomberglaw.com

Zuckerberg, Facebook Board Secure Win in Suit Over Giving Pledge

Current and former Facebook Inc. board members got Delaware’s top court to uphold their win against claims that they blew millions on a failed bid to restructure the company’s stock so CEO Mark Zuckerberg could stay at the helm while fulfilling a high-profile charity pledge. The state’s justices late Thursday...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

10 best sites to buy Facebook page likes

Facebook is the number one social media platform on a global scale, which would explain why so many businesses and brands are looking to create a solid reputation and reach more people in their target audience. If you find Facebook ads to be impractical or too expensive, there are other...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
centralrecorder.com

Aside From Fire Under Critics, Facebook Now Faces A Nationwide Consumer Boycott

Would you log off from Facebook and Instagram for a day? What about three? Social justice and civil rights groups are urging consumers to join a nationwide boycott starting Nov. 10 to protest what they say is the social media giant’s failure to address the destructive role it plays in American life, from the deadly COVID pandemic to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
INTERNET
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mark Zuckerberg Just Brought His Trusted Fix-It-Man to the Forefront at Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is turning to an old friend to be his new chief technology officer: his former Harvard teaching assistant Andrew "Boz" Bosworth. During his time with the company, Bosworth has gained a reputation as Zuckerberg's go-to-fix-it guy. Since his arrival at Facebook in 2006, Bosworth has developed...
BUSINESS
CNN

Tech billionaire: Facebook is what's wrong with America

New York (CNN Business) — From the climate crisis to Covid, Marc Benioff sees a common thread for what ails America today: deception that is allowed to spread like wildfire on Facebook. "This digital revolution really kind of has the world in its grip. And in that grip, you can...
INTERNET
