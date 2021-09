Week 3 Recap: I HIT ONE. I snapped the prediction drought on the road and got myself on the board. I have to take the little wins. This past week was actually pretty good as I came close to three actual hits. My hits were USC breaking through with a TD in the third (got four!) and the sack drought ending (USC got three). The 100-yard rusher was my worse prediction as Jaxson Dart's day through the air pushed the pass game. Calen Bullock came up with the big pick but he's not a cornerback, even though Donte Williams recruited him to play a little CB. I came so close to 50 yards for Kyle Ford with his one catch for a 36-yard TD. I got some momentum now. Season: 2-15.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO