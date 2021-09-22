CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

The First Islamic Conformant Cryptocurrency "Caizcoin," Wins the Prestigious GIFA Award

By David Thompson
Tech Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaizcoin wins the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) award, one of the world's most prestigious and well-respected market-led awards in Islamic banking and finance. Caizcoin, which combines modern blockchain technology with Islamic values, is continuing to revolutionize the crypto industry by providing excellent investment opportunities for the Islamic community and global enthusiasts.

www.techtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
gallatinnews.com

Newton Nissan wins prestigious awards

Newton Nissan was presented with two awards – Nissan Award of Excellence and the Dealer of Distinction award. These two awards are based on a variety of factors, including customer satisfaction, sales performance, growth, and customer loyalty. The Nissan Dealer of Distinction award is a prestigious award presented to only 50 dealerships in the United States, recognizing the top performance of the entire team. SUBMITTED.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Imperium Shortlisted for Prestigious Technology Award

Data quality solutions specialist Imperium has been shortlisted for Quirk’s 2021 Technology Impact Award – a category that recognizes outstanding innovations in the marketing research industry. Imperium is renowned for its powerful data integrity, validation and hygiene tools, including flagship ID-verification product RelevantID® and new multi-point respondent-scoring tool QualityScore™. The...
TECHNOLOGY
houstonmirror.com

ExcalTech recognized for prestigious web design award

ExcalTech Wins at the Annual Web Excellence Awards Competition. Geneva, Switzerland - September 27, 2021 - The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, has announced the 2021 award winners to highlight this year's "best of the best" in web design and development. ExcalTech was presented the...
INTERNET
Tech Times

ThreeFold's Zero-OS Promises Unparalleled Levels of Internet Security and Efficiency

The world's economy is increasingly being plagued by constant cyberattacks accounting for losses over $5.2 trillion in the last half-decade, according to Accenture. The impact on these businesses was so significant that 60% had to discontinue operation. Imagine this continuous dearth in business operations continues over the next decade. Frightening right?
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islamic Law#Gifa#Arabic#Islamic Finance#Caiz Holding Ag
Tech Times

Starting a Website Must Be Affordable & Easy for Business Success Knows Entrepreneur Fernando Raymond Who Introduces SeekaPanel to Launch a Website in 5 Minutes

Every aspect of life moves online with smartphones and apps enabling users to manage banking, shopping and much more via the internet. It is therefore inevatible to establish an online presence as a business and the most common starting point is a website. It can turn a startup into a profitable business making millions in revenue a year and many businesses then also invest in having a business app designed.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy