East Hartford opens new pickleball courts at park

EAST HARTFORD — Six new pickleball courts opened in Hockanum Park on Friday, located adjacent to the Terry Pool.

The courts are open from dawn to dusk on a first-come, first-serve basis. If there is a queue, players are asked to limit their time to one hour. Residents will be required to bring their own equipment to play.

The Parks and Recreation Department has published a set of rules governing use of and behavior on the courts, which can be found on the town’s website.

In announcing the opening of the new courts, town officials note that pickleball is “one of the fastest growing sports in the world.” The sport is played with paddles held underhanded and a plastic ball. Rules and scoring are similar to tennis, but pickleball courts are smaller.

An overview of the rules and more detailed information can be found on the website of the USA Pickleball Association, the official governing body for the sport.

— Joseph Villanova