4 Surefire Ways To Know You’re Cut Out For Entrepreneurship. As Told By 7-Year Entrepreneur Erin Woodward Of Nashville, Tennessee

When was the last time you made a sound decision while wiping away tears? Or shaking in fury? Or sweating with stress?Your judgment was probably off during those emotional moments. Maybe you said something you later regretted — or got bangs. Or maybe you tapped a targeted Instagram ad for a pricey sweater, which you bought and never wore.Feelings influence decisions, including whether we should add to cart. “Emotions and decision-making are very strongly connected,” says Kristy Archuleta , financial therapist and professor of financial planning at the University of Georgia in Athens “Sometimes our emotions override our thinking...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 22 HOURS AGO