CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman are still awkward after their near-dating miss

By Sam Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1saC_0c4W98IH00

Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman revealed in 2015 that they had once nearly dated a decade earlier.

Now, in 2021, they still can’t get through a full interview without awkward moments arising.

Yesterday (21 September), Kidman appeared remotely on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her new show Nine Perfect Strangers .

Fallon started the chat off by asking Kidman about her marriage to country star, Keith Urban, with the actor eventually revealing that she was currently in Las Vegas where he was performing.

“Which is why I couldn’t be with you, because I chose him,” Kidman said, and then immediately realised how that sounded and told herself to “shut up”.

For his part, Fallon burst out laughing and joked: “I can’t write this. What are we doing?”

Kidman made reference to their past chat elsewhere in the interview after Fallon said he didn’t like surprises.

The Big Little Lies star replied: “Yes, we know that.” She then recalled the time she had let slip that Fallon had a chance of dating her but decided to play video games instead of talking to her.

In the 2015 interview, Fallon went red-faced and walked off set when she told him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGmWp_0c4W98IH00

Later in the show, the two played the newlywed game where they had to try and match answers to questions.

Comments / 2

Related
codelist.biz

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman: Rare Picture With Their Daughters

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their daughters showed up at the (digital) awarding of the Golden Globes. What a nice surprise to see all of the Kidman-Urban family at one gig! Nicole Kidman, 53, and Keith Urban, 53, usually complete such appointments on their own because, like many other parents, they take care of the privacy of their girls Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10. Photos showing the faces of the girls If you see both, you will look in vain on the Hollywood couple’s Instagram accounts or on magazine covers.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Nicole Kidman rushed to Keith Urban’s side after his staff died

Nicole Kidman, allegedly, left Hong Kong on a whim after learning that her husband, Keith Urban is in mourning. According to New Idea, Urban is heartbroken over the death of his staff, Randy “Baja” Fletcher. His longtime tour manager passed away after taking a nasty fall off the stage while setting up for Urban’s tour. He was 72.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Keith Urban
codelist.biz

The Son Of Nicole Kidman And Tom Cruise Is Hardly Recognizable

Connor Cruise (26), the son of Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman (53) and Tom Cruise (58), usually stays away from the public. But he has now shared a rare snapshot of himself on Instagram. The photo shows the 26-year-old laughing on a boat off Costa Rica, holding a large fish in front of him. He wears sunglasses and a full beard.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Inside Nicole Kidman's swanky $3.47m mansion with husband Keith Urban

Be prepared to be amazed when it comes to the property portfolio of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban as the couple own many residences between them, including an idyllic farmhouse in Nicole's native Australia, a penthouse in Sydney, a condo in New York and a mansion in Los Angeles. However, they spend the majority of their time at their main family home in Nashville, Tennessee, which they bought in 2008 for $3.47million.
NASHVILLE, TN
codelist.biz

Nicole Kidman: She Posts A Rare Photo Of Her Youngest Daughter

The daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban is now nine years old. To mark the occasion, the actress is posting a sweet photo from days gone by – an absolute rarity. Nicole Kidman, 52, and her husband Keith Urban, 52, keep their private lives out of the public eye for the most part – especially to enable their two daughters, Sunday Rose, eleven, and Faith, nine, to live as normal as possible. For Faith’s ninth birthday, the actress is now making an exception.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#The Tonight Show
codelist.biz

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman: haven’t seen you in a long time! She is her adopted daughter, Isabella

They were once considered the Hollywood dream couple: the actors Nicole Kidman (53) and Tom Cruise (58). They met in 1990 on the set of the joint film “Days of Thunder“Know and love. In the same year the two married and decided to adopt children. In 1992 they brought their daughter Bella (27) and in 1994 their son Connor (25) with them. The family happiness should not last, 2001 separated the couple and divorced Kidman and Cruise, as a famous actor, continues to be in public even after the marriage, both children decided to live far away from the cameras. To see one of the Cruise offspring is a real rarity.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Enjoys Outing With Friends in Rare Photo

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post. Connor Cruise is giving his followers another rare glimpse into his personal life. While the son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise doesn't post on social media often, he recently made an exception during a night out with friends in Italy. In a photo posted to his Instagram Story on Sept. 22, Connor can be seen smiling alongside his pals while enjoying a meal in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Nicole Kidman Shares The Exact Moment She Realized She Was A 'Goner' For Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman revealed the very romantic New York City moment that got her swooning over Keith Urban many moons ago. The “Nine Perfect Strangers” star, appearing virtually on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, was asked to tell the story of how her country music star husband first swept her off her feet. (Watch the interview above.)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Closer Weekly

Nicole Kidman Will Always Be There for Her Kids! See the Actress’ Candid Quotes About Motherhood

It’s no surprise Nicole Kidman is one of Hollywood’s most doting mamas. The Big Little Lies star has opened up tons of times in the past about her journey through motherhood. The Golden Globe winner is the loving mom of her two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban, as well as her older children, Isabella Cruise and Connor Cruise, from her previous marriage to ex-husband Tom Cruise.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thecut.com

Is This Nicole Kidman’s Most Mesmerizing Performance?

Movie theaters — ever heard of them? Nicole Kidman has, and she wants you to know that they are incredible and she definitely goes to them. At least that’s the vibe I’m getting from this new AMC commercial featuring the Nine Perfect Strangers star. “We come to this place for magic,” she says in her native Australian accent — a real missed opportunity for her to flex one of the many vocal stylings like “Russian, kind of” and “Sydney, California.” “We come to AMC theaters to laugh, to cry, to care,” Kidman continues. “Because we need that, all of us.” Spoken like a woman who has absolutely stepped inside a movie theater in the last three decades.
MOVIES
Albia Newspapers

Keith Urban: Nicole Kidman's a good gambler

Nicole Kidman is a skilled gambler. The 'Nine Perfect Strangers' actress has been spending time in Las Vegas with her husband Keith Urban ahead of the 53-year-old country star's Caesars Palace residency reopening and though the 'Wild Hearts' singer stays away from the slot machines, he admitted his wife knows her way around the casino floor.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

257K+
Followers
114K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy