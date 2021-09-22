CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Former school football coach jailed for sexual offences involving teenage girl

By Lamiat Sabin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjjKp_0c4W8rWa00

A man has been jailed for “abusing his influential position” as a school football coach to coerce a teenage girl into having a sexual relationship with him.

Daniel Moss, 32, from Ongar in Essex, was sentenced on Monday at Wood Green crown court for two counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.

He was sentenced to 16 months in prison, placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and has been barred from working with children under a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

At an earlier court session, Moss had admitted to having a sexual relationship with a pupil at the Lea Valley Academy secondary school, in Enfield, where – as director of a Football Education Programme he set up – he coached and mentored students.

Moss was able to take advantage of his position at the academy to start a sexual relationship with a teenage girl between October 2017 and November 2018, the Metropolitan Police said.

He had encouraged the victim to have a sexual relationship with him as soon as she turned 16 – after having known her for a number of years already, the force added.

The Met said that Moss “abused his influential, senior position to manipulate the victim and keep their relationship hidden.”

The girl’s worried friends reported the abuse to staff at the school.

Detective Sergeant Virginia Condren, of the North Area Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “The evidence against Moss proved he took advantage of a young girl and her family’s trust.

“She had put him up on a pedestal and her vulnerabilities meant he was able to isolate her and make her depend on him.

“He has deceived and devastated those closest to him, those who looked up to him and trusted him.

“He was deemed to be trustworthy by those who worked with him and as such he was able to get away with his criminal behaviour.

“It was the victim’s friends who became concerned and they were particularly brave in bringing the matter to the attention of the authorities.

“It is of great relief that Moss will no longer work with children.

“The victim has been supported by her family, friends and police throughout and I know this sentence has been a great relief. Her courage has been phenomenal.

“My thanks extend to everyone who has assisted police with this case and notably Moss’ former friends and colleagues who provided evidence for the prosecution.”

Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh of the North Area Public Protection Unit, urged anyone who is, or knows, a victim of abuse to contact pollice or a “responsible person,” adding: “You will be given every possible support by specially trained officers.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Twin sisters charged in connection to brother’s 2017 murder

Two twin sisters have been charged in connection to the murder of their teenage brother who was strangled to death in Maryland in 2017, officials said Friday. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, the 23-year old twins, were two of three people busted for conspiring to commit the brutal murder after new evidence has come to light.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Offences#Police Sergeant#Wood Green#Lea Valley Academy#The Metropolitan Police
The Independent

‘My body is not a distraction’: Thirty pupils suspended for protesting school rules forcing girls to cover up

Thirty high school pupils in Oklahoma have been suspended after protesting against “sexist” dress codes that forced them to cover their midriffs and shoulders.The protest saw students at Mustang High School carrying signs with messages including “Dress codes are sexist”, “My body is not a distraction”, “Stop sexualising our bodies” and “I go to a school where the length of my shirt and shorts is more important than my education”.Though the school district’s dress code does not specifically mention gender, many of its provisions focus specifically on clothes more often worn by girls.As well as banning spiked jewellery, “gang...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Alabama mom jailed for fighting kid's bully on school bus

A mother from Alabama allegedly got into a physical fight with her child’s bully on a school bus, local police say.Nannatt Waldrop, 37, was arrested in Center Point after she got on a a bus and started a fight with an 11-year-old child, who she believed was picking on her own child, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff Office.Ms Waldrop faces a number of charges in relation to the incident, including third-degree simple assault, trespassing on a school bus and disorderly conduct, a police statement read.According to Sergeant Joni Money, the “altercation” allegedly involving Ms Waldrop and an 11-year old...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Man Found Guilty Of Rape

They socialized the night before. Frederick, Md (NS) On Thursday afternoon in Frederick County Circuit Court, a jury found 54-year-old Clifford Edward Barnett of Hagerstown guilty of 2nd Degree Rape, 3rd degree sex offense, and 4th degree sex offense. At 7:53 a.m. on September 30th, 2019, Frederick Police Officers were...
FREDERICK, MD
95.3 MNC

Former LaPorte High School coach charged with child seduction

A former color guard coach at LaPorte High School is charged with child seduction. Lorenzo Medrano, 61, coached the school’s color and winter guard in 2019. That’s when police say he inappropriately touched a 16-year-old girl who was on the team. According to court documents, the victim told investigators Medrano...
LA PORTE, IN
High Point Enterprise

Teenager accused of school threats

HIGH POINT — A student at Southwest Guilford High School has been arrested and charged with threatening violence through shootings at public schools in High Point and other parts of the county, though no acts of violence were carried out, according to police. Kayshaun Williams, 18 of Jamestown was charged...
HIGH POINT, NC
abovethelaw.com

Former Police Deputy Sentenced To 12 Years For Attack On Divorce Lawyer

Former Orange County, Florida sheriff’s deputy, Gordon King, was convicted of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm following a 2019 attack with a knife. The victim in the incident? An unnamed divorce attorney representing King’s now former wife. The attorney had canceled a scheduled deposition due to a no contact...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

The Independent

257K+
Followers
114K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy