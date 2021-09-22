Families invited to take a ride at Motor Bella

The Motor Bella at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac is a new event filling a gap left when the annual North American International Auto Show was paused because of COVID-19. Industry events planned Wednesday were canceled when rain flooded the outdoor exhibit spaces, but the Detroit Auto Dealers Association announced work to prepare the Concourse for public days scheduled through Sunday, Sept. 26. Public days include interactive automotive-based events, food trucks and family activities with more than 350 vehicles on site from 35 brands, with ride-along activities to try electric and sports cars on the KeyBank Track and the 120,000 square-foot off-road track through Sunday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. Visit motorbella.com.