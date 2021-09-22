CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Generation of Fantasy Gaming With Champions Round

By David Thompson
Tech Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sports entertainment space is evolving - and some of the best minds in the tech industry are working to build the future of fantasy sports & sports gaming. Champions Round is leading the charge by focusing on short-form game modes that appeal to a new generation of sports fans. Champions Round is pioneering Micro Fantasy Sports, a new vertical that breaks fantasy sports seasons into 4-6 week rounds, creating greater replayability amongst groups of friends to engage with sports all year long. Champions Round will also operate simple live-action Esports games aimed at expanding Esports viewership to the masses. Users can compete with their friends, play to win money, progress, and level up, all while deemphasizing high stakes betting in favor of reconnecting and rewarding fans.

