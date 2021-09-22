CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Risch, Crapo on extension of land border restrictions with Canada

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ttL7Z_0c4W8X4A00

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - U.S. Senators for Idaho Jim Risch and Mike Crapo are responding to the Biden Administration’s decision Monday to extend border restrictions with Canada.

Their joint statement says, "We regret the administration’s decision to extend restrictions on non-essential travel from Canada to the United States at land ports of entry. These excessive restrictions exist despite U.S. Department of Homeland Security regulations allowing cross-border travel via planes as well as high vaccination rates in Canada. These restrictions are causing significant economic and emotional distress to communities, such as those in northern Idaho, that depend on well-regulated cross-border traffic. The administration should reconsider this decision and reopen our land border with Canada.”

The post Risch, Crapo on extension of land border restrictions with Canada appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho lawmakers look for ways to nullify vaccine mandates

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An attorney says Idaho should adopt a health policy making vaccine status a private medical record that employees could refuse to make available to employers as a way to thwart President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. Attorney Christ Troupis told the Committee on Federalism on Wednesday such...
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Civil rights complaint targets Idaho health care rationing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An advocacy group for older adults has filed a civil rights complaint against Idaho over state crisis standards of care guidelines for hospitals overwhelmed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The group Justice in Aging wants the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Idaho’s health...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
KIFI Local News 8

US extends travel restrictions at Mexican and Canadian land borders as it makes plans to allow fully vaccinated foreign visitors to fly to America

By Jason Hoffman and Priscilla Alvarez, CNN The United States is extending nonessential travel restrictions at land crossings with Canada and Mexico through October 21, even as it makes plans to allow fully vaccinated foreign visitors to come to the US later this year. “We do not have any updates to the land border policies The post US extends travel restrictions at Mexican and Canadian land borders as it makes plans to allow fully vaccinated foreign visitors to fly to America appeared first on Local News 8.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
Jim Risch
KIFI Local News 8

Higher pay, bonuses attract more Idaho correction officers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho's top prison official says a boost in pay and bonuses for prison workers has caused a spike in applications and increased retention of those already employed. Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt told the Legislature's Criminal Justice Reinvestment Oversight Committee on Friday the agency...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#At Land#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy