Risch, Crapo on extension of land border restrictions with Canada

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - U.S. Senators for Idaho Jim Risch and Mike Crapo are responding to the Biden Administration’s decision Monday to extend border restrictions with Canada.

Their joint statement says, "We regret the administration’s decision to extend restrictions on non-essential travel from Canada to the United States at land ports of entry. These excessive restrictions exist despite U.S. Department of Homeland Security regulations allowing cross-border travel via planes as well as high vaccination rates in Canada. These restrictions are causing significant economic and emotional distress to communities, such as those in northern Idaho, that depend on well-regulated cross-border traffic. The administration should reconsider this decision and reopen our land border with Canada.”

