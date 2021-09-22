CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren, MI

Theater: Chazz Palminteri tells ‘A Bronx Tale’ at Andiamo

By Nicole Robertson
Macomb Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor and playwright Chazz Palminteri performs his one-man show “A Bronx Tale” — a charming coming-of-age story that was made into a 1993 movie starring Palminteri and Robert De Niro — on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, 7096 E. 14 Mile Road, Warren. Tickets start at $28 at andiamoshowroom.com or 586-268-3200. … Also this weekend, The Avon Players in Rochester Hills present Ayn Rand’s “Night of January 16th,” Sept. 24-26 and Oct 1-3, 8-9. Friday and Saturday curtain is at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $21 at avonplayers.org.

www.macombdaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Rochester Hills, MI
Entertainment
City
Warren, MI
City
Rochester Hills, MI
City
Rochester, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chazz Palminteri
Person
Robert De Niro

Comments / 0

Community Policy