Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is all about the screen

By Lori Grunin
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaptop designs have changed significantly since Microsoft debuted its Surface Book, a laptop with a tablet that detached from a keyboard base with discrete graphics for more power. It awkwardly straddled the two-in-one (with displays that rotate around 360 degrees, like the HP Spectre x360) and detachable (where the keyboard snaps onto the tablet, as with the Surface Pro 8) categories. Now Microsoft has thrown off the shackles of the 2015 Surface Book design -- which I was never a big fan of -- and modernized it for 2021 as the Surface Laptop Studio. In addition to changing the name, it ditches the detachable base and replaces it with a hinged display that can tilt at various angles above the keyboard. It can go as far down as roughly flat so you can use it as a pressure-sensitive tablet, similar to its big brother the Surface Studio 2 or the iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard.

