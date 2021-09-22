CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Machine Gun Kelly’s Feud Continues With Slipknot’s Corey Taylor

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio PRPhotos.com
Effingham Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe feud between Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has escalated on Twitter. MGK posted that Corey Taylor recorded a verse for a song on his Tickets to My Downfall album and says he didn’t use it because it was so F***ing terrible. Taylor tweeted back at him and...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Machine Gun Kelly Booed off Stage, Fights Fans at Concert

Machine Gun Kelly may have many fans, but as he found out this weekend, he also has a lot of critics- especially in the rock/metal community. MGK found out the hard way that crossing over genres is not always a seamless transition when he was booed off stage and then fought at least one fan at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky.
MUSIC
hotradiomaine.com

(News) Machine Gun Kelly Shades Slipknot

This past weekend at Riot Fest in Chicago MGK threw shade at Slipknot. He said that he was happy he wasn’t “50 years old wearing a f***ing weird mask.” After MGK tweeted that lead singer Corey Taylor was “bitter” because a verse he sent out for a song on MGK’s album was so “terrible” he didn’t use it. Taylor didn’t waste time responding, writing on social media “I don’t like people airing private s**t like a child. So this is all I’ll say: I didn’t do the track because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me. I said no to them. So without further ado…. #receipts.” Taylor didn’t waste time responding on social media “I don’t like people airing private s**t like a child. So this is all I’ll say: I didn’t do the track because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me. I said no to them. So without further ado…. #receipts.” Taylor then responded with Emails from Travis Barker saying he loved what Taylor sent them. After Barker and MGK askedfor some additional parts to be tweaked and added Taylor responded “So I listened to the ideas, and to be honest, I don’t think I’m the right guy for the track. Nothing personal, I just think if this is what MGK is looking for, someone else is the guy to do it. It’s all good and I’m stoked for him — I hope you guys find the right fit for it. Hope you understand and I wish you guys the best with it. If I can help in any way, let me know.” Who do you think was in the wrong?!
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Taylor
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
NME

Sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Clown release debut single as the band Vended

Corey Taylor‘s son Griffin and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s son Simon have shared their debut single ‘Asylum’ from their band Vended. The track, which you can listen to below, has shades of Slipknot with its hard-hitting rhythmic patterns. Vended’s lineup, which is completed by Cole Espeland (lead guitar), Connor Grodzicki (rhythm...
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Machine Gun Kelly Talks Trash About Slipknot’s Masks During Riot Fest Performance

Machine Gun Kelly closed out Riot Fest on Sunday opposite Slipknot and he had some choice words about the act. While performing on another stage at the same time as Slipknot, Machine Gun Kelly told his audience: “Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old weird dudes with masks.” He continued his tirade against the band saying, “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old and wearing a f***ing weird mask on a f***ing stage,” he said before abruptly changing the subject. “So, what’s everyone’s favorite candy? Reese’s Pieces?”
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Watch Vended (Featuring Sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor + Clown) Perform at 2021 Knotfest Iowa

With new music just released last week, Vended, the band featuring the sons of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Clown, performed over the weekend at Knotfest Iowa. The group is fronted by Griffin Taylor, with drummer Simon Crahan, bassist Jeremiah Pugh and guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki rounding out their lineup and for some in attendance it was an introduction to the upstart band's live promise.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feud#Mgk
MetalSucks

Comedian Josh Pray Warns Machine Gun Kelly: “Do Not Disrespect Slipknot”

Metal fans, meet Josh Pray, your new favorite comedian. Mr. Pray has a long history of commenting on metal and hard rock via highly entertaining videos with titles such as “Slayer Has Made Me a Groupie,” “Motörhead is What Sound Sounds Like,” and “Creed Was Sent From Heaven and I Had No Idea” (clearly, Pray has next-level titling talent), as well as a series of loving odes to Rammstein.
MUSIC
audacy.com

I'm Listening 2021: Slipknot’s Corey Taylor is a ‘massive advocate’ for mental health

Audacy is proud to announce our fifth annual I’m Listening special happening on Thursday, September 23 at 6PM on all Audacy stations and on the Audacy app. I’m Listening is a 365-day-a-year initiative that aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. Once a year we pause on every Audacy station across the country to demonstrate that it’s okay not to be OK.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ClutchPoints

Conor McGregor gets savagely roasted by UFC legend after Machine Gun Kelly incident

Conor McGregor once again hogged the headlines after his unexpected incident with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. McGregor apparently wanted a picture with MGK but his request was shot down by the rapper’s security. This immediately enraged the controversial former UFC champion, who is well-known for having the patience of a very impatient person. McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly got into a brief physical scuffle, with The Notorious even throwing his drink at MGK’s group.
UFC
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Trick Daddy's Ex-Wife Addresses His "Eat The Booty" Remarks

Everyone is talking about Trick Daddy's comments on a recent episode of Drink Champs, where he told N.O.R.E. that he enjoys having his salad tossed. The remarks have elicited reactions from his fans, other artists, including Tank, and so many others. "Women eat the booty, too," said the Florida rapper....
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey breaks out of her comfort zone to create a raw, untouchable pop project. Singer and songwriter Ashley Frangipane, known by her stage name Halsey, released her fourth studio album with Capitol Records titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Not only does the name speak volumes on behalf of its content, but the album cover conveys boldness and womanhood. Halsey displays exactly that throughout the 13-track project.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy