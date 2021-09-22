Machine Gun Kelly’s Feud Continues With Slipknot’s Corey Taylor

This past weekend at Riot Fest in Chicago MGK threw shade at Slipknot. He said that he was happy he wasn’t “50 years old wearing a f***ing weird mask.” After MGK tweeted that lead singer Corey Taylor was “bitter” because a verse he sent out for a song on MGK’s album was so “terrible” he didn’t use it. Taylor didn’t waste time responding, writing on social media “I don’t like people airing private s**t like a child. So this is all I’ll say: I didn’t do the track because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me. I said no to them. So without further ado…. #receipts.” Taylor didn’t waste time responding on social media “I don’t like people airing private s**t like a child. So this is all I’ll say: I didn’t do the track because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me. I said no to them. So without further ado…. #receipts.” Taylor then responded with Emails from Travis Barker saying he loved what Taylor sent them. After Barker and MGK askedfor some additional parts to be tweaked and added Taylor responded “So I listened to the ideas, and to be honest, I don’t think I’m the right guy for the track. Nothing personal, I just think if this is what MGK is looking for, someone else is the guy to do it. It’s all good and I’m stoked for him — I hope you guys find the right fit for it. Hope you understand and I wish you guys the best with it. If I can help in any way, let me know.” Who do you think was in the wrong?!

