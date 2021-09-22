No other conference was in the same position of strength as the SEC

Everything you need to know about this weekend’s SEC slate. Who are these teams? As brands, Alabama and Florida speak for themselves, and as aspiring Playoff contenders, the magnitude of a win or a loss in this game does, too. It’s the SEC opener for both sides; it sets the tone for the rest of the year. More than that, though, for a couple of offenses that lost an overwhelming array of star power from the attacks that combined for 1,067 yards and 98 points last December in the SEC Championship Game, it’s a good old-fashioned identity check.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO