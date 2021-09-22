CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Grohl On Explaining Kurt Cobain’s Death To His Kids

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio Getty Images
Effingham Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Grohl admitted that over 25 years since the death of his Nirvana bandmate, Kurt Cobain, he's still working through his suicide. The Nirvana singer, songwriter, and guitarist shot himself to death on April 5th, 1994 in a room above the garage of his Seattle home. Loudesrsound.com reported Grohl spoke...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 3

Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
Popculture

Frances Bean Cobain Loses Treasured Item Belonging to Father Kurt Cobain in Divorce Settlement

Frances Bean Cobain did not have to give up much in the divorce settlement from her ex-husband, but she did lose a treasured item that belonged to her father, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. According to The Blast, Cobain and musician Isaiah Silva split in 2016, following a secret marriage less than two years prior. Cobain cited "irreconcilable differences" in divorce papers, with a messy court battle coming in the wake of her filing.
The New Yorker

My Time with Kurt Cobain

In early 1992, when I first met Kurt Cobain, he and Courtney Love were living in a little apartment in a two-up-two-down building on an ordinary street in the Fairfax section of Los Angeles. I had flown there from New York to interview him for a Rolling Stone cover story, the one with a famous photograph of him wearing a homemade T-shirt that said “Corporate Magazines Still Suck.” I was nervous. Not much was known about Kurt at that point, other than he was this guy from Seattle who screamed in his songs, smashed his guitars, and might be a heroin addict. He was also the most celebrated rock musician on the planet.
Ohio State
Parade

Mind the 30th Anniversary of Nirvana's Masterpiece Album Nevermind With These 60 Kurt Cobain Quotes

Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has been called many things: pivotal, King of Grunge and spokesman for a generation. However, he was also a husband, a dad, a friend, a supporter of the LGBT+ community and a fierce advocate for women (he even wore dresses at shows). But perhaps his singular achievement, along with his band, is changing the music world forever with their album Nevermind.
NME

Dave Grohl on Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’: “We just thought it was another cool song for the record”

Dave Grohl has looked back on writing Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, explaining that the band initially thought it was just “another cool song”. The Foo Fighters frontman spoke about the classic single as part of NME‘s ‘Nevermind at 30’ track-by-track feature, which also sees the likes of The Killers, Lorde, St. Vincent and Biffy Clyro dig into their favourite cuts from the record.
Nashville Scene

The Weekly Links: Tom DeLonge, Lil Nas X and Kurt Cobain

Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share. From Vulture: Tom DeLonge Was Never Crazy. From Airmail: Bowie’s Top 100 Books.
Kurt Cobain
Krist Novoselic
Dave Grohl
1045wjjk.com

Dave Grohl Reflects On Writing A Book ‘The Storyteller’

Dave Grohl has reflected on writing a book in a new trailer for his upcoming memoir, The Storyteller. Now let’s face it, Dave could write an entire book about the band Scream. He could write an entire book about his time in Nirvana. But his idea was to choose the stories that best described what it’s like to be behind the curtain and on the inside of the music, from the drum stool looking out.
940wfaw.com

Dave Grohl Posts Video Teaser For Upcoming Memoir

Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl has posted the online teaser for his upcoming memoir, The Storyteller – Tales Of Life And Music, which drops on October 5th. In the clip, Grohl sheds light on how he chose the stories to spotlight in the book, while revealing that it was only during lockdown that he finally discovered his passion for writing.
thesalemnewsonline.com

Dave Grohl had 'challenge' to keep memoir short

Dave Grohl's "biggest challenge" in writing his memoir was keeping it short. The Foo Fighters frontman - who will release 'The Storyteller' next month - was keen to show fans what his life is like as a high-profile musician but admitted he's done so much in his life, it would have been easy for him to spread his tales across a number of books, each covering different parts of his career.
thebrag.com

Watch the trailer for the new Dave Grohl memoir, ‘The Storyteller’

Dave Grohl has discussed the biggest challenges in writing his new memoir, The Storyteller, in a trailer released today, September 16th. The Storyteller, the first book from professional Foo Fighter and budding author Grohl, is coming out on sale October 5th. To prepare fans for its release, the musician released a new trailer discussing his reasons for writing a memoir.
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Dave Grohl is going on a book tour.

Because Dave Gohl cannot sit still, he’s heading out on the road for a book tour to coincide with the launch of his memoir, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, which is set to come out October 5. If you buy tickets, you also get a copy of the...
Loudwire

Dave Grohl Lends His Stage Throne to Metal Bassist Shot in Leg

Greyhawk bassist Darin Wall, who was shot in the leg when confronting an attacker outside of a music venue earlier this month, recently received what's perhaps the most exciting furniture loan of all time — Foo Fighters bandleader Dave Grohl sent him his stylized throne to use onstage. It's the very same one Grohl employed himself after breaking his leg in 2015.
