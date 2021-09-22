It is that unevenness that has caused an issue

By not being consistent "We" created the issue. I say we because we are all part of the University community. Who gets punished and who does not affects us all. The system and concept are admirable but there are flaws. I have always been proud of our Honor Code that doesn't mean it can't be modified to reflect reality. Lowering standards and expectations is not the answer but using Common Sense is. The latter is and has been in short supply for some time now.