Microsoft Surface Adaptive Kit improves laptop accessibility
Microsoft broke welcome ground when it launched its Xbox Adaptive Controller, the hub of an ecosystem designed for gamers who can't use a standard game controller to customize their input device to the nth degree. Gamers need that level of tweakage; everyday laptop users, not so much. Enter Microsoft's Surface Adaptive Kit, a variety of bumpy decals to identify keycaps, ports and cables and a hook for a lanyard to pull devices open and close them with one hand. It also has easy-open packaging. It's not shipping until later this year, though, and we don't know what it will cost.www.cnet.com
