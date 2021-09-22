CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Surface Adaptive Kit improves laptop accessibility

By Lori Grunin
CNET
Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft broke welcome ground when it launched its Xbox Adaptive Controller, the hub of an ecosystem designed for gamers who can't use a standard game controller to customize their input device to the nth degree. Gamers need that level of tweakage; everyday laptop users, not so much. Enter Microsoft's Surface Adaptive Kit, a variety of bumpy decals to identify keycaps, ports and cables and a hook for a lanyard to pull devices open and close them with one hand. It also has easy-open packaging. It's not shipping until later this year, though, and we don't know what it will cost.

