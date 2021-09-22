CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Microsoft's new folding Surface Duo 2, first look: camera-studded, 5G-enabled

By Scott Stein
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft's first attempt at a folding phone, the Surface Duo, nailed the hinge and folding feel, but lagged on everything else. The Duo 2, announced today at Microsoft's virtual Surface event, looks like it's addressed a lot of the previous Duo's shortcomings: sometimes sluggish performance, only one camera and a lack of 5G. Whether it can compete with the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 remains to be seen, but the Duo finally has 5G, more cameras, a faster processor and even a side display. The Duo 2 starts at $1,499 and is available for preorder, arriving October 5. Here's what you need to know about Microsoft's new Android phone and how it aims to compete.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Samsung's affordable Galaxy Buds 2 are even cheaper than usual right now (brand-new)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. There's no denying that Samsung's true wireless earbuds have been getting better and better since the hesitant early 2019 debut of the decidedly mediocre first-gen Galaxy Buds, but by far the best thing about the company's ever-expanding family of AirPods alternatives are the killer resulting deals and massive discounts you can so frequently claim nowadays.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon's Echo and Ring launch event: How to get all the details live

It's been a busy last couple of months in tech product land. We've had Samsung show off its folding phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Apple has announced its iPhone 13 and new iPad Mini, and Microsoft introduced its second-generation Surface Duo phone and new Surface Studio laptop. On Tuesday, Amazon will hold its big product event for the year, during which we usually get upgrades to popular devices like the Echo Dot, which normally starts at $50 but is regularly on sale for as little as $19. There's also Amazon's Ring home security subsidiary.
BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

What Are the Best AirPod Alternatives? These Earbud Brands Deserve a Look (and Listen)

You’ve already cut the cord when it comes to your cable, but the latest data shows that millions of people around the world have cut the cord when it comes to audio devices as well. According to a new report from Counterpoint Research, the global market for true wireless wearables will reach 238 million units by the end of 2021. Apple’s AirPods remain a best-seller and own a large share of the market. Counterpoint says Apple’s products accounted for almost 30% of the segment in 2020. Users cited ease of use, comfort and name recognition as key reasons for choosing AirPods over...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Microsoft Surface#5g#Design#Amoled#Qualcomm#Pen Microsoft#Hdr#Nfc#Lte#Wi Fi 6
SlashGear

Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 5G surprise may have just been spoiled

It’s a big week for Microsoft, as the company is slated to host an event on September 22nd in which it will discuss Windows 11 and some upcoming devices. Microsoft didn’t name the devices it will have on hand when it announced this event, but there’s been plenty of speculation to make up for the lack of official details. We’re expecting to hear more about incoming Surface devices, and one of the devices we’re hoping to see is the Surface Duo 2.
NFL
Android Authority

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 FCC filings reveal 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC support

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 FCC documents have now been filed, and they reveal a bit more about the upcoming Android smartphone. The filings show that the phone will indeed support 5G networks, along with NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and more. The phone is expected to be officially revealed during a...
NFL
wmleader.com

Microsoft’s 2021 Surface Pro 8 event liveblog with Duo, Pro X, and more

Microsoft is set to announce a whole bunch of new Surface computers today. At an event starting at 11AM ET / 8AM PT, we are expecting to see a new Surface Pro 8, Surface Book, Surface Go, Surface Pro X, and even the Android-based Surface Duo. That’s a lot of devices for one livestream, so we’ll be live blogging with real-time analysis right here.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 price and specifications revealed by new report

A post from the South Korean tech forum Naver tells us about the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo 2. Its specs could include two 5.8-inch high-refresh-rate OLED panels, a Snapdragon 888 SoC, triple rear cameras and a 4,400mAh battery. The foldable is said to cost around US$1,500 at launch. Working For...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
NFL
CNET

Surface Duo 2 rumors: Can Microsoft's foldable improve enough for us to recommend it?

Microsoft's annual Surface event is happening this Wednesday (here's how to watch the event live), where it's expected to launch a bevy of refreshed hardware products ranging from Surface Pro 8 to the Surface Book and a next-gen version of the Surface Duo. If you remember, the launch of the Surface Duo marked the software giant's re-entry into the competitive hardware category.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Microsoft’s new Surface Duo 2 is a big step up from its outdated predecessor

Microsoft made a comeback to the smartphone space last year with the launch of the Android-powered Surface Duo. The device wasn’t well-received, as it came with a hefty price tag, year-old hardware, and several other shortcomings. But many praised its slim dual-screen design and its multitasking capabilities. Microsoft has now unveiled its successor, the Surface Duo 2, and it brings some much-needed improvements over the older model.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Trading in your old iPhone? Make sure to wipe and factory reset it first

Whether you're getting an iPhone 13, iPhone 12 or one of the amazing Android phones available right now, a new phone is exciting. But after the thrill wears off, you're left to decide what to do with your old phone. If it's still in working order, you have several options that range from trading it in to save some cash, selling it to a random stranger, or repurposing it. However, before you hand it over to someone else or drop it off at FedEx, there's still some work you'll need to do.
CELL PHONES
windowscentral.com

People are clamoring for Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 ahead of its announcement

Polled Windows Central readers are most excited about the Surface Duo 2 from the upcoming Surface hardware lineup. Microsoft is set to announce several devices at the Surface hardware event on September 22, 2021. The Surface Book 4 earned the second most votes out of the suspected upcoming Surface devices.
NFL
Phandroid

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: Which foldable phone should you pick?

2021 is definitely the year of the foldable phone, at least for many, as we now have another addition to the growing lineup of options. Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 is the latest foldable device to hit the market, yet takes a different approach compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold. Just like its predecessor, the Surface Duo 2 relies on two separate displays, connected by a hinge, that can be operated independently or as one big screen. But how well do the Surface Duo 2 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3 and which should be your next foldable phone?
NFL
gizmochina.com

Microsoft promises Android 11 update for Surface Duo before year’s end

Microsoft announced the Surface Duo 2 yesterday with impressive new specs and a refreshed design. However, those who purchased the first model are currently displeased with Microsoft, and rightly so. The Surface Duo launched last year with Android 10 out of the box. More than a year since it was...
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 could feature 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and more

Microsoft is hosting a virtual event later this week to announce its new Surface lineup. An alleged leak earlier today revealed some specs, like the 12-inch 120Hz display and Intel 11th-gen Core processor, of the upcoming Surface Pro 8. Now, thanks to a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing, some information about Microsoft’s foldable Android, the Surface Duo 2, has been revealed.
NFL
Phandroid

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 fixes almost all of the original’s shortcomings

On one hand, the original Microsoft Surface Duo was Microsoft flexing its design prowess with one of the most beautiful devices we’ve ever laid eyes on. But there were way too many frustrations and shortcomings for it to be a recommendation, short of being a true Microsoft believer. The company is now trying to right those wrongs as it has introduced the Microsoft Surface Duo 2.
ELECTRONICS
talkandroid.com

Pre-orders are live for Microsoft’s much-improved Surface Duo 2

With the original Surface Duo still languishing on Android 10, Microsoft has today announced its successor which sports a modern flagship processor, dual 90Hz AMOLED displays, a trio of rear cameras, and even a 12MP front-facing camera. Microsoft appears to have listened to much of the critiscm levelled at its first attempt to enter the foldable smartphone market, but has it figured out just what the Surface Duo 2 actually is?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy