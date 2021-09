It’s become an annual rite of fall. The Texas Tech football program has sustained yet another significant injury at the quarterback position. In fact, this will mark the third time in four years that Tech will have to turn to its backup QB to start multiple games after an injury to the QB1. This time, it is Tyler Shough, not Alan Bowman, who has sustained a broken collar bone and who will miss several weeks, if not the remainder of the year.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO