Genesis Back On The Road In The UK

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenesis returned to the road on Monday night (September 21st) to kick off the UK leg of its farewell “The Last Domino?” tour. The group — led by Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks, and a hobbled and sedentary Phll Collins — was rounded out by Collins' song Nic Collins on drums along with longtime guitarist and bassist Daryl Stuermer.

