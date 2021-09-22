CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 gets touchy-feely

By Lori Grunin
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft announced the Surface Slim Pen 2 on Wednesday, a stylus with a haptic twist in conjunction with its updated Surface device line. (Many of the updated Surface products will ship beginning Oct. 5.) For $130 (£120, AU$190), it can charge wirelessly via magnetic attachment to your supporting device, a la the Apple Pencil 2 (which has a single flat side for the purpose). Wireless charging plus the new haptic hardware may end up being two compelling reasons to opt for the new stylus over its cheaper, slightly larger predecessors.

