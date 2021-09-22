Meanwhile the same unvaxxed kids spend the entire day in classrooms....

“Back to school” can be synonymous with “back to the doctor.” There are vaccines and physicals to get in before heading back to class or the field, and with more activity comes the risk of unexpected injuries and illnesses. Having quality care that’s easily accessible (not to mention affordable) is crucial for kids. We love that Brave Care has it all covered in one place, from check-ups or immunizations you need right away (like, today!) to care for unexpected sprains or breaks, with same-day primary care AND urgent care for kids. Read on five reasons why Brave Care is the only care center you need, from birth to graduation.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO