CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Meanwhile the same unvaxxed kids spend the entire day in classrooms....

By jpmHoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

And school buses 3 feet or less away from friends in an age group that is likely to wear inadequate masks poorly. I'm not sure how there's any amount of risk-reduction from a parent wearing a mask at a grocery store.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
northscottpress.com

Maskless kids in classrooms 'real scary'

The medical director of the Scott County Health Department says schools can be run safely if 100 percent of students and staff wear face coverings. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
WKRC

Test to Stay programs help keep kids in classroom, reduce quarantines

LUDLOW, Ky. (WKRC) - A new program in Kentucky is aimed to keep more students learning in the classroom, even if exposed to COVID-19. The program is called Test to Stay, and some schools in Northern Kentucky have already seen great results from it. The overall goal with the program is to reduce or eliminate quarantine periods.
LUDLOW, KY
mainepublic.org

Despite Early Challenges, Schools Hope Pooled Testing Will Keep Kids In The Classroom This Year

As Maine schools enter their third pandemic-affected year, they have a new tool that officials are hoping will lead to fewer interruptions. It's called "pooled testing" and is designed to identify COVID-19 cases early, and keep more students in the classroom. But in some districts, a shortage of labor and supplies has already challenged those efforts.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses
TODAY.com

Millions of kids return to classrooms as delta variant rages

With the pandemic still raging along with the battle over masks and vaccines, back to school is far from back to normal for kids returning to in-person learning. Savannah Guthrie reports as TODAY’s Coronavirus and the Classroom town hall kicks off on the plaza.Sept. 13, 2021.
EDUCATION
townsquaredelaware.com

Independence School’s wowzer of outdoor classroom links kids, nature

Independence School’s breathtaking new outdoor learning area includes an amphitheater, interactive musical instruments, a tricycle track, a Wetlands and a “messy activities” area. The elegantly designed 57,000 square feet, divided into 14 areas, has been planned since the spring of 2018, with fundraising starting in 2019. It follows a decade-plus...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
southernminn.com

Partnership helps teens observe how kids develop socially, in the classroom

Faribault High School Education 101 students are working with Krista Cox’s kindergarten class at Jefferson Elementary every other week this year. As part of their study of child development, each high school student is assigned a kindergarten buddy or two to visit with and watch how the kindergartners develop throughout the school year. The experience helps students gain confidence before they begin their classroom placements during the fourth quarter of the school year.
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS News

Experts warn of heightened back-to-school anxiety as kids return to classrooms

More than a million kids returned to New York City classrooms Monday, marking the end to remote learning. CBS News' Meg Oliver explains how the nation's largest school district is working to keep kids and teachers safe. Then, Dr. Dave Anderson, a clinical psychologist at the Child Mind Institute, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss what experts are saying is heightened back-to-school anxiety.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Beginner Reading Books That’ll Teach Your Kids

Learning how to read isn’t something that happens in a day. It’s a skill that takes a long time to develop. It comes second-nature to adults, but to your three-year-old or five-year-old letters and words look like total gibberish. Like explaining simple concepts to kids, like patterns, is more deceptively difficult than it seems, teaching your kids how to read can be a challenge. That’s why beginner reading books exist. They’re structured specifically for someone who has never read before. They break short three-letter words down phonetically, teaching your kids how to learn to pronounce words that they don’t know....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sportswar.com

Same.

Honor Committee recommends no more expulsion under single sanction -- Mg234 09/22/2021 12:55AM. Do students still feel comfortable leaving their stuff unattended in the -- 105A 09/22/2021 10:34AM. Some kids gonna cheat so they can take a year off and just play ** -- GtownHoo 09/22/2021 09:23AM. Tend to agree,...
EDUCATION
Amy Christie

Teacher resigns over Pride flag in classroom after parent says it “teaches kids to be gay”

A Missouri teacher gave up his job after he received termination threats for displaying an LGBTQ pride flag and pointing out that “everyone is welcome.”. John Wallis had only taught two days in the new school year at Neosho Junior High when he was summoned to a meeting with administrators. The issue at stake was a pride flag he had openly displayed in his classroom. Students were thankful for his gesture, parents were not.
NEOSHO, MO
abc23.com

Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19

“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The 74

Educators' View — Kids Need Us to Spend Time on Tests

For the past year and a half, teachers have worked tirelessly to connect with students. We moved curricula online and helped students get access to laptops and broadband and to navigate digital learning platforms. Virtual learning was better than nothing, but it wasn’t nearly as effective as the classroom for most kids. Going into a […]
KIDS
redtri.com

Brave Care Offers Same-Day Primary & Urgent Care for Kids of All Ages

“Back to school” can be synonymous with “back to the doctor.” There are vaccines and physicals to get in before heading back to class or the field, and with more activity comes the risk of unexpected injuries and illnesses. Having quality care that’s easily accessible (not to mention affordable) is crucial for kids. We love that Brave Care has it all covered in one place, from check-ups or immunizations you need right away (like, today!) to care for unexpected sprains or breaks, with same-day primary care AND urgent care for kids. Read on five reasons why Brave Care is the only care center you need, from birth to graduation.
HEALTH
TheHorse.com

How Do Old Horses Spend Their Days?

Just because a horse is older and might experience chronic pain doesn’t mean he wants to just stand around. According to a study, senior horses older than 20 and those with orthopedic disease spend their days doing pretty much the same things younger, healthy horses do in the same environment—provided they have the opportunity and the ability.
ANIMALS
Amomama

Bride Refuses to Make Exception for Rainbow Baby at Her Child-Free Wedding

A woman in her early thirties turned to Reddit, voicing her concerns about how her brother wants her to make an exception for his rainbow baby at her adult-only wedding event. Some of the most memorable moments of our life can turn awry because of family conflicts, and this 33-year-old female experienced the same feeling. To vent out, she posted her story in Reddit's popular AITA forum, hoping to get some clarity.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy