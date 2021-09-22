CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

New Surface Duo 2 camera tricks will change how you shoot and edit photos

By Alison DeNisco Rayome
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a virtual hardware event on Wednesday, Microsoft unveiled the Surface Duo 2, the latest version of its folding phone, which adds intelligent new camera features to help you capture and edit professional-quality images. It is available for preorder now and will ship in October. The Duo 2 (which has...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The Best Digital Cameras for Beginners Will Help You Shoot Like A Pro

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. You don’t have to be a professional photographer to want to want to take better quality, well-lit, blur-free...
ELECTRONICS
allaboutwindowsphone.com

The one year verdict on the Surface Duo

Dual screens aside, other aspects of the Surface Duo have been a mixed bag. The overall design is contemporary, minimal, and super thin. It's beautiful to look at, and I admire the Surface team for being bold and omitting common smartphone features to achieve this design. That said, those omissions have gotten old really quickly, and I'm now at a point where I wish this device had things like NFC and a better camera system on the outside.
NFL
massivelyop.com

WRUP: Photos I will skip over on my phone’s camera roll as we talk edition

A blurry shot of my feet that will be excused with “oh, not that one.” Seventeen pictures of my cats. A picture of an advertisement in a video game store (I will not explain myself to you). Another blurry shot of my feet that I will pause on for several minutes before saying “oh, right, that was about the thing” without further elucidation. Another seven pictures of cat. What appears to be an attempt at an Instagram dinner shot.
PHOTOGRAPHY
hypebeast.com

Leica Celebrates 'No Time to Die' With New "007 Edition" Q2 Camera

Following a limited-edition collaborative Q2 with James Bond actor Daniel Craig and British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ official photographer Greg Williams back in February, Leica is now celebrating the release of No Time to Die with yet another special edition of the camera model. Dubbed the “007 Edition,”...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Surface Duo#Surface Laptop#Software#Hdr
onmsft.com

New FCC documents reveal more details about the Surface Duo 2's wireless capabilities

Microsoft is excepted to unveil a successor to its dual-screen Surface Duo on Wednesday, and the new device has apparently been spotted in new FCC documents published on September 17 (via Windows Central). The documents describe the capabilities of a new Microsoft "portable handset" that comes with a Qualcomm modem, and they also mention “Flat, Flip, and Closed” postures.
NFL
windowslatest.com

Surface Duo 2 comes with 90Hz display, better camera and more

Microsoft has already tried and failed in the mobile sector, but the company is not planning to give up on its unique form factor. Surface Duo 2 is here and it’s essentially a better version of the original dual-screen phone with new features, including a 90Hz display and a better camera.
NFL
windowscentral.com

Here's how to preorder Surface Duo 2, Pro 8, Laptop Studio, and Go 3

Microsoft announced five new Surface devices today. The Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Duo 2, Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3, and Surface Pro X are all available for preorder. Most of the devices will ship on October 5, 2021, though the Duo 2 won't ship until October 21, 2021. Microsoft...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Engadget

How to pre-order the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 and the Surface Pro 8

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Microsoft announced a deluge of new Surface gadgets today and most of...
NFL
The Verge

How to preorder all of the new Surface hardware

Microsoft recently held its fall Surface event to debut new hardware, and the company essentially refreshed its entire lineup, plus some. Microsoft recently held its fall Surface event to debut new hardware, and the company essentially refreshed its entire lineup, plus some. There’s a Wi-Fi version of the Surface Pro X, followed by the Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3, and the all-new Surface Laptop Studio. Microsoft picked a good time to release a bunch of new gadgets, as they’ll be among the first to run Windows 11, the next iteration of the OS that launches on October 11th.
ELECTRONICS
thurrott.com

Surface Duo 2 Specs and Photo Gallery

Surface Duo 2 delivers two larger displays, a three-lens camera system, a faster processor, and 5G capabilities. Size. 145.2 x 184.5 x 5.5 mm when closed, 145.2 x 92.1 x 11 mm when open. Displays. Two PixelSense Fusion displays, each is 5.8-inches with 1344 x 1892 resolution (401 PPI), HDR...
ELECTRONICS
TrustedReviews

Surface Duo 2 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: How does Microsoft’s foldable compare?

Microsoft has just announced its new Surface Duo 2 folding phone, but how does it stack up against the existing king of foldables? Let’s take a look. Ever since it first was first shown off several years ago, the Surface Duo has shown how the foldable form factor might differentiate from the norm currently being set by Samsung. Marred by dated specs however, the Surface Duo wasn’t able to deliver on its lofty promises, but the Surface Duo 2 on the other hands looks to be a completely different story.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

The new Surface Duo 2 costs $1,499, and that’s probably OK

Microsoft introduced its successor to the Microsoft Duo today at its annual Surface event and had the absolute gall to charge yet another $100 for its all-new not-a-phone, the Surface Duo 2. You’ll recall last year, when the original Duo hit the shelves, it carried a $1,399 price tag. Since then, the price has dipped to fire-sale levels, hovering around a far-more-palatable $400. So, when Microsoft introduced the Surface Duo 2 at a higher price point, it’s bound to give you some pause, and rightly so.
NFL
Gadget Flow

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 5G dual-screen smartphone has a dynamic triple lens camera

Offering more features than it seems possible, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 5G dual-screen smartphone is so much more than a phone. With two screens, it also boasts a dynamic triple-lens rear-facing camera. This includes a 12 MP wide lens, a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 16 MP ultra-wide lens. Also delivering 5G connectivity, this device works with Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.1. This provides super fast connections in any setting. No matter the mode you use it in, it’ll provide optimized audio, too. And the dual-screen design makes it great for whatever you’re doing, whether it’s in Microsoft 365 or Xbox gaming. The two high-resolution PixelSense Fusion Displays each measure 5.8 inches and open to a large 8.3 inches when they work together. You’ll love the Revolutionary Hinge, which can help you get anything done, wherever you are.
CELL PHONES
Neowin

Microsoft announces Surface Duo 2 with better cameras, 5G and more

At the annual Surface event, Microsoft has announced the new Surface Duo 2 with new features and an improved experience. Like the original device, the Surface Duo 2 features two 5.8-inch, 1344 x 1892 OLED screens that are connected by a hinge, giving user an 8.3-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. Microsoft has also added a slight curve at the edge giving users an option to quickly glance the missed notifications, time and more. Both the displays on the Surface Duo 2 are covered with Corning glass for better protection.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 specs vs. Surface Duo: Everything that's new

Microsoft just announced the Surface Duo 2, which comes with a slew of upgrades impacting everything from the camera to the processor and display. The phone starts at $1,499 and is available for preorder starting today. Microsoft made the announcement during its fall product launch event, where it also unveiled the Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 8 and Surface Go 3.
NFL
Digital Trends

Microsoft atones with Surface Duo 2, adding 5G, Snapdragon 888, and triple camera

At today’s Surface event, Microsoft unveiled the second generation of its Surface Duo device, called the Microsoft Surface Duo 2. It’s the “world’s thinnest 5G device,” according to Microsoft, which is quite a claim to make. The updated hardware carries over a few aspects of the first edition including the...
NFL
TechRadar

Hands on: Surface Duo 2 review

The Surface Duo 2 is Microsoft's flagship mobile device, and this time around it brings much faster hardware and some notable usability improvements. We'll have to wait to see how it plays out in a full review, but things are looking good this time around. The Surface Duo debuted just...
TECHNOLOGY
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft Debuts New 5G Surface Duo 2 Android Smartphone

Microsoft is today introducing its second-generation Surface Duo smartphone at the Surface hardware event. With the Surface Duo 2, it seems Microsoft has addressed many of the problems with the original Surface Duo from a year ago, including adding 5G connectivity. In fact, it makes that first smartphone feel like a prototype.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy