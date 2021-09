The Rolling Stones opened the first show of the much-delayed No Filter tour with a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Watts.On Sunday (26 September) night, the band began their first tour without their drummer of nearly six decades, who died last month aged 80.During the show in St Louis, the show opened with an empty stage and solitary drumbeat, with photos of Watts flashing on the video board.After the second song — a rousing rendition of “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)” — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood came to the front of the stage....

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO