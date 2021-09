MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Could the Delta variant be the last sweeping wave of COVID-19 in the nation? That’s the prediction from a former FDA commissioner. “You’re going to see the Delta variant course its way through different parts of the country now that said, this is probably the last major wave of infection to sweep the nation,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner. The U.S. is still battling the delta variant and will likely continue to into the winter. The variant is well known for how transmissible it’s been, which has further emphasizing the push for vaccines. “There is as possibility that he...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO