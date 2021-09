Is a significant accomplishment at UVA. I'm not far off from that. It all depends on the depth of the ACC which has been crap over the past 5 to 10 years. Shoot me if you will but we need to take a page out of Frank Beamers book and build a damn defense. We can win with a solid OL and running game, which is non existent at this point, provided we have a consistent defense.

FOOTBALL ・ 16 HOURS AGO