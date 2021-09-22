CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Hinson Criticizes House Bill Extending Debt Limit and Continuing Resolution

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is criticizing House passage of a bill that would extend the debt ceiling and continue funding the government. The Iowa Republican said in a statement, “Suspending the debt limit until December 2022 is essentially ignoring the overdue balance in our already depleted bank account for over a year. This is reckless and irresponsible.” Hinson says that America’s credit card is maxed out. Democrats argue that Republicans raised the debt ceiling twice under President Trump and added nearly eight-trillion dollars in debt.

WIBC.com

Senate Leaders Squabble Over Extending Debt Limit

WASHINGTON — The fight over extending the federal debt ceiling is ongoing in the Senate. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of threatening the good faith and credit of the U.S. government. He warned that defaulting on debt obligations could have disastrous economic consequences. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
alreporter.com

Sewell votes to extend government funding, suspend debt limit

Congresswoman Terri Sewell, D-Alabama, voted to pass HR5304. This legislation would extend government funding through Dec. 3, suspend the debt limit to protect the full faith and credit of the United States, and provide emergency funding to address recent natural disasters and the resettlement of Afghan refugees. The bill passed in the House of Representatives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Effingham Radio

Senate Republicans Not Budging In Opposition To Extending Debt Limit

Senate Republicans are not budging in their opposition to extending the federal debt limit. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats must agree to curb their spending plans, which he called reckless. He agreed the debt ceiling must be extended and said Democrats can do it alone. The Treasury Department has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
