Hinson Criticizes House Bill Extending Debt Limit and Continuing Resolution
(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is criticizing House passage of a bill that would extend the debt ceiling and continue funding the government. The Iowa Republican said in a statement, “Suspending the debt limit until December 2022 is essentially ignoring the overdue balance in our already depleted bank account for over a year. This is reckless and irresponsible.” Hinson says that America’s credit card is maxed out. Democrats argue that Republicans raised the debt ceiling twice under President Trump and added nearly eight-trillion dollars in debt.
