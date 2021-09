Did you know that in Mexico, there's a special bread for Day of the Dead, the November 1-2 holiday that celebrates the lives of our ancestors? Pan de muerto (Bread of the Dead) has been a tradition since shortly after the Spanish initially brought wheat to the new land known today as Mexico. What's the whole history of pan de muerto? When the Spanish arrived 500 years ago, they were horrified by the native tradition of human sacrifice to give thanks for a good harvest, and insisted that this new bread—a wheat bread with the top dyed red to represent the heart or blood—be made to represent that gruesome offering instead. Today, pan de muerto comes in many regional forms and is baked and eaten all over Mexico with no thought whatsoever of that dark history.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO