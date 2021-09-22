CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield students encourage peers to get vaccinated

 4 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — Araiza Acum-Santos and Michelle Santiago are looking forward to the day when they can have fans in the bleachers during their volleyball games and playing without having to wear masks. “I want my mom to come to the games. I want pep rallies and all of the high...

People in Business: Sept. 27, 2021

Ariel R. Clemmer, director of the Western New England University School of Law Center for Social Justice, has been named a 2021 Emerging Women Leader in Law by the Women’s Bar Association. The award honors women attorneys who have demonstrated professional excellence or had a significant professional achievement in their...
WESTFIELD, MA
Several counties in Massachusetts no longer deemed ‘high risk’ by CDC for COVID community transmission

Three counties in Massachusetts are no longer deemed “high risk” for community transmission of COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dukes, Nantucket and Norfolk County all improved from high risk to substantial risk. Beyond those three, every other county in Massachusetts remains at high...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Hospital profit report shows COVID’s impact; Baystate, Holyoke Medical Center execs plan for a lean ’22 as pandemic continues

SPRINGFIELD — Baystate Health had a profit margin last year of just 1.8% even after taking into account COVID-19 funding from the state and federal governments. That’s down from the 3% margin before the pandemic, according to a new statewide report spelling out a financial impact that promises to stretch into the future.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Retailer Rue21 opening at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE — Rue21 will open a store in the Holyoke Mall Sept. 30, one of 15 new locations the casual clothing chain plans to open by the end of 2021, according to a news release. The new Rue21 store will be on the first floor near JCPenney. The brand Rue21...
HOLYOKE, MA
Springfield’s Hungry Hill is setting of novel on life after loss

As a novelist, Eileen Patricia Curran draws on settings and characters that are familiar to her, so for her first novel, that meant the Hungry Hill section of Springfield. Titled “Hungry Hill,” the book revolves around Grace Cavanaugh, a young widow whose husband, Michael, died unexpectedly the prior year. With her world turn upside down, she abandons her home and her upscale life in Greenwich, Connecticut, and moves in with her 86-year-old great-aunt Maggie Reilly, who lives in the Hungry Hill neighborhood. Recently diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, the spunky octogenarian has lived in the same small brownstone on Cleveland Street her entire life but is now afraid of being alone and cared for by strangers.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
From ‘problem child’ to city on the rise: Springfield’s finance chief pens cautionary tale

SPRINGFIELD — In 2004, the conventional wisdom for Bay State municipalities seeking advice in financial matters was simple: “Don’t do what Springfield did.”. Today, Springfield has rebounded from the dark days of near-bankruptcy to a model of financial stability and much of the credit goes to the city’s willingness – sparked by state intervention – to face a harsh economic reality and change its ways.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
