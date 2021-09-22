Springfield students encourage peers to get vaccinated

As a novelist, Eileen Patricia Curran draws on settings and characters that are familiar to her, so for her first novel, that meant the Hungry Hill section of Springfield. Titled “Hungry Hill,” the book revolves around Grace Cavanaugh, a young widow whose husband, Michael, died unexpectedly the prior year. With her world turn upside down, she abandons her home and her upscale life in Greenwich, Connecticut, and moves in with her 86-year-old great-aunt Maggie Reilly, who lives in the Hungry Hill neighborhood. Recently diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, the spunky octogenarian has lived in the same small brownstone on Cleveland Street her entire life but is now afraid of being alone and cared for by strangers.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO