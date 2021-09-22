CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nicki Minaj Is Being Sued For $20 Million By Trinidadian Reporter

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio PRPhotos.com
Effingham Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicki Minaj is facing a $20 million lawsuit from a reporter who she claims was harrassing her family in Trinidad amid her tweets about COVID-19 last week. According to The Jasmine Brand, an Instagram appearing to belong to the reporter Sharlene Rampersad posted via Instagram Story, “Me and my lawyers are suing Mrs. Minaj for 20 million. After she posted my address and put my daughter in danger.” She added, “Minaj continues to leak my phone number, all of this has already been sent to my lawyers. I’ll be flying into Los Angeles tomorrow.” The account was later deleted.

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Nicki Minaj accuses Piers Morgan of spreading ‘lies’ about her

Nicki Minaj has accused Piers Morgan of “lying” about her on Twitter. The 38-year-old rap star has entered into a war of words with the outspoken broadcaster, after Piers accused Nicki of spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine and of “beefing” with Professor Chris Whitty, the UK government’s Chief Medical Adviser.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

What’s Going On With Nicki Minaj’s Vaccine Controversy?

It was the tweet seen round the world: On Monday, while a significant cross section of the entertainment industry was busy getting ready for the 2021 Met gala, rapper Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to explain why she wouldn’t be attending the event. (Spoiler: It was seemingly vaccine related.) From there, Minaj’s tweets took on a life of their own—and we’re here to break it all down for you.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Petty
Person
Nicki Minaj
nickiswift.com

Nicki Minaj's Tucker Carlson Tweet Sparks Internet Meltdown

Most people probably didn't have Nicki Minaj praising Tucker Carlson on their 2021 bingo card, but it's the world we're living in. On Sept. 13, Minaj faced widespread criticism after tweeting, "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now." (The rapper later tweeted that she skipped the Met Gala because she "didn't want to travel" with her young son.)
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hough, The Woman Suing Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty, Breaks Silence On Alleged Harassment — Watch

Jennifer Hough spoke to ‘The Real’ co-hosts about her lawsuit against Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty, and said her goal is to ‘let them know that they were wrong.’. Jennifer Hough, the woman that is suing Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty over alleged “harassment” and “witness intimidation,” has spoken out on camera for the very first time. Jennifer, as well as her lawyer Tyrone Blackburn, appeared on The Real on Wednesday, Sept. 22, and opened up about her case against Nicki, 38, and Kenneth, who was convicted in 1995 for the first-degree attempted rape of then-16-year-old Jennifer. Kenneth, 43, served four years in prison and registered as a sex offender, and Jennifer never spoke publicly about the ordeal. But in August, she filed a lawsuit against the couple and claimed they tried to force her to recant the rape.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trinidadian#Rape#Bribe#The Jasmine Brand#Instagram Story
TMZ.com

Woman Suing Nicki Minaj & Husband Says Fans Sending Threats Over 'Real' Talk

Jennifer Hough -- the attempted rape victim of Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty -- says she's been bombarded with hate-filled messages from Nicki's fans ever since giving her first on-camera interview about her lawsuit against the couple. Hough's getting a flurry of disturbing direct messages and some threats ... according...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Nicki Minaj Reveals Drake Has Taken the COVID-19 Vaccine

Recently. Nicki Minaj set social media ablaze. The “Seeing Green” femcee tweeted that she would not be attending the MET Gala due to its vaccine protocol. It didn’t take long for people to brand Nicki as anti-vax. Article continues below advertisement. Though many understood where Nicki was coming from, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vulture

Woman Suing Nicki Minaj Claims She Was Threatened With Bounty

After suing Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, for alleged harassment, Jennifer Hough is speaking out further. Hough — who accused Petty of rape in a 1995 case that resulted in Petty’s conviction for first-degree attempted rape — appeared on The Real on September 22 to detail her allegations against Minaj and Petty, who she claims tried to bribe her and her family to recant her rape accusation against Petty. “I’m tired of being afraid,” she told co-hosts Adrienne Houghton and Garcelle Beauvais. Discussing her current lawsuit, Hough said she received “threats” from associates of Minaj after continuing to refuse to recant her accusation. “The last incident was when one of their associates put $20,000 on my lap. And I still kept saying no,” Hough said. “The last message I received was that I should’ve taken the money ’cause they’re going to use that money to put on my head.” While the alleged $20,000 bribe is detailed in the lawsuit, the bounty is a new claim. “It doesn’t matter how much money you have, it doesn’t matter what your status is, you can’t intimidate people to make things go better for you,” Hough added. “And that’s what they did.”
CELEBRITIES
uncrazed.com

Nicki Minaj’s Anti-Vax Twitter Rant Causes Massive Stir

Nicki Minaj has said that she will not be getting the COVID-19 vaccine until she has “done enough research”. The rapper posted a series of tweets overnight on September 13, discussing the COVID-19 vaccine after fans noticed that her last public appearance was over a year ago. “I have an...
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Does Attacking Nicki Minaj Actually Do Anything To Discourage Vaccine Hesitancy?

This morning, Nicki Minaj was trending on Twitter after posting a series of tweets that implied she was hesitant about receiving the coronavirus vaccine. ‘They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,’ she tweeted. ‘If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.’
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Rose McGowan ‘stands with’ vaccine skeptic Nicki Minaj

Actresss Rose McGowan backs Nicki Minaji on vax. She posted that she “stand[s] with [Nicki Minaj] & all who see what is happening,” following criticism from government and media of the rapper’s vaccine-skeptical social-media. “Both of us know the powerful elite & it’s likely you do not. If you are...
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

Nicki Minaj vs. the CDC and Wellness With Devi Brown

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay lament the end of days as Nicki Minaj and the barbs take on the Center for Disease Control (4:02), then balance things out with some positivity as author and host of the Dropping Gems podcast Devi Brown stopped by to give some steps towards true healing (18:25). Oh yeah, and Diddy owes Jermaine Dupri an apology (51:11).
CELEBRITIES
FOX Carolina

Nicki Minaj tweet sparks local vaccine protest

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Nicki Minaj fans rallied outside of the CDC headquarters in Atlanta Wednesday to protest the vaccine mandate, chanting "Nicki Minaj told me the truth. Fauci lied to me."
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy