Nicki Minaj Is Being Sued For $20 Million By Trinidadian Reporter
Nicki Minaj is facing a $20 million lawsuit from a reporter who she claims was harrassing her family in Trinidad amid her tweets about COVID-19 last week. According to The Jasmine Brand, an Instagram appearing to belong to the reporter Sharlene Rampersad posted via Instagram Story, “Me and my lawyers are suing Mrs. Minaj for 20 million. After she posted my address and put my daughter in danger.” She added, “Minaj continues to leak my phone number, all of this has already been sent to my lawyers. I’ll be flying into Los Angeles tomorrow.” The account was later deleted.www.effinghamradio.com
