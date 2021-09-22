What is barley milk? New plant milk in stores is made from upcycled Budweiser beer grains

There are several readily-available ingredients you can use instead of evaporated milk. We've all be there: You're halfway through a recipe and you realize you don't have a key ingredient. While reading the recipe through and getting all the ingredients out before you start is a good measure you can take to avoid this misstep, sometimes life gets in the way. So, if you find yourself without an ingredient, what's the best course of action? Do you just skip the ingredient you don't have and hope for the best, or do you improvise and swap in a different ingredient? If the ingredient that you are out of is evaporated milk, you're in luck. There are a few alternatives you can use as evaporated milk substitutes, so there's no need to make a run to the store.

