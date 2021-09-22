What is barley milk? New plant milk in stores is made from upcycled Budweiser beer grains

Plant-based milk is the largest plant-based category in North America, and grew 5% last year, with sales of plant-based dairy products approaching $2 billion. In fact, the plant-based milk market now accounts for around 10% of the total milk market, and the growing number of consumers of plant-based milks have more choice than ever before. The most popular plant-based milk in North America is currently almond milk (which occupies almost two-thirds of the market), followed by oat milk (the fastest-growing product type), and soy milk. However, the sector is full of innovation, with new developments and products plant-based milk alternatives, or ‘alt-milks’ as they are sometimes known, are being made from more raw ingredients than ever before, with pea- and barley-based drinks being among the most recent newcomers to the market.
Comments / 0