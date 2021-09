Last night on Raw, Big E cashed in the Money in The Bank contract to with the WWE championship in a tremendous moment, reuniting with the other New Day members in the ring to celebrate. Big E, as we know, has all the skills and the talent to be a main event guy. He has the charisma, he can go in the ring, and he has a likeability that the audience can connect with through his performances. The fact that Ettore Ewen, by all accounts, is a wonderful person in real-life shines through during his time on-screen. Basically, it’s very easy to rally behind and cheer for Big E, which are some of the best traits of a major baby face.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO