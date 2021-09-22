Atletico CEO says power struggle over calendar hurts clubs

European clubs are becoming increasingly frustrated by what they see as a brazen Fifa PR campaign in favour of radical changes to the international match calendar which include biennial World Cups.The PA news agency understands clubs have misgivings about the manner in which Fifa is consulting over its proposals, which would mean a major men’s finals tournament at the end of every season.The current international match calendar is underpinned by a Memorandum of Understanding between Fifa and the European Club Association which runs to next year and was based on detailed negotiations.PA understands there is concern among the continent’s clubs...

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO