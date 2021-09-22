CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atletico CEO says power struggle over calendar hurts clubs

semoball.com
 4 days ago

MADRID (AP) -- The power struggle among soccer institutions over the international calendar is hurting clubs and could lead them to seek alternatives similar to the Super League, Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin said Wednesday. Marin reiterated that Atletico is now against the Super League as it was...

www.semoball.com

