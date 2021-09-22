Yesteryear’s Memories: Candy Corn

It’s pretty much an American thing. This is the time of year we start thinking about that orange, white and yellow creation we call candy corn. It was invented around the 1880s, and was originally called “chicken feed.” At first, the Wunderle Company was the only manufacturer, but within a short time another maker capitalized on the fun little candy. The Goelitz brothers moved from Germany to the rather small town of Belleville, Illinois, to build a confectionery company. Later moving to St. Louis, the Goelitz family made it through hard times but eventually made their “Chicken Feed” a huge hit with America. Now tens of millions of pounds are sold each fall, falling into the category of one of the most traditional Halloween candies.